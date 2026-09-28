Delhi to intensify 'No PUCC, No Fuel' policy, plans fortnightly deep cleaning of roads: Delhi Minister Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said a meeting on pollution control in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) was held under the chairmanship of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and himself in attendance. Speaking after the meeting, Sirsa said action-orientated planning was undertaken, and the roles of Delhi and the NCR in curbing pollution were discussed.

"Today, a meeting focused on pollution in Delhi and the NCR was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and myself. Action-orientated planning took place. We discussed how to reduce pollution in the NCR and the respective roles Delhi and the NCR would play in this effort," he said. Sirsa said the "No PUCC, No Fuel" policy would be intensified.

"Regarding the actions proposed in this meeting, our 'No PUCC, No Fuel' policy will be intensified," he added. State Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa further discussed the plan to carry out deep cleaning of roads and also "heating spots” to provide relief from cold weather.

“The plan is to carry out deep cleaning on roads every fortnight to ensure all soil and dust are removed... Our teams will consist of four people per vehicle, including representatives from the DPCC and MCD—and we are also tying up with the Delhi Police... Under the 'Zero Burning' initiative, we distributed heaters last time... This time, 'heating spots' will be created. Temporary shelters will be set up, equipped with heating arrangements. Arrangements will be made to ensure protection from the cold inside..." he said. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said 588 electric buses are currently operating in the national capital, and 150 more will be added to the fleet.

Highlighting efforts to tackle air pollution and traffic congestion hotspots, Sirsa said the government has devised a comprehensive plan and is actively working on it. He said he is visiting the offices of all 11 District Magistrates to review pollution-causing activities within a 3-km radius of these hotspots, with a focus on sites such as cremation grounds, dumping yards and construction and demolition waste sites. "588 electric buses are currently operating in Delhi, and we are going to add another 150 buses to the fleet. One major initiative being undertaken concerns air quality and traffic congestion hotspots... We have devised a comprehensive plan for this and are actively working on it. I am visiting the offices of all 11 District Magistrates to review the activities causing pollution within a 3-kilometre radius of these hotspots. We are focusing on managing specific sites—such as cremation grounds, dumping sites, and construction/demolition waste sites—within this radius, working through the DMs to address these issues effectively,” he said.

Sirsa added that "brown patches" will be developed along road edges, through a public participation campaign, to check soil and dust and boost greenery. He also said a deep-cleaning process has been initiated. “Out of the 62 pollution hotspots identified, pollution levels at 42 have already been brought under control, and we are continuing to work on the remaining ones... Creating 'brown patches' is crucial for greenery. We aim to address the issue of soil and dust rising from road edges by developing these 'brown patches' and greenery through a public participation campaign, bringing everyone together in the effort. We have also initiated a process for deep cleaning..." he added. (ANI)