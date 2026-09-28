Karnataka CM seeks Defence Ministry nod for key Bengaluru urban projects

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday sought the Defence Ministry’s intervention to expedite clearances and land-related issues involving several major urban infrastructure and development projects in Bengaluru during his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 21:17 IST
Karnataka CM seeks Defence Ministry nod for key Bengaluru urban projects
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/Karnataka CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday sought the Defence Ministry’s intervention to expedite clearances and land-related issues involving several major urban infrastructure and development projects in Bengaluru during his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The Chief Minister appreciated the cooperation extended by the Ministry of Defence to the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the five Bengaluru City Corporations and other urban local bodies on defence land-related matters, while flagging seven pending issues requiring expeditious resolution.

One of the key proposals is the development of around 730 acres of Defence land near the Iblur Firing Range as a permanent public park and lung space for Bengaluru. The State has proposed that the land be used exclusively as a public park, without commercial development, while ownership remains with the Defence authorities. The Chief Minister also sought a practical solution for 10 notified slums located on about 43.838 acres of Defence land in Bengaluru. The State has proposed transferring government land of equivalent area at a suitable alternative location, citing difficulties in identifying Equal Value Land within Bengaluru. It has also sought urgent permission for repair and redevelopment of the slum areas, particularly as monsoon rains have caused flooding.

Another major issue concerns building height restrictions around HAL Airport and the Air Force Station Yelahanka. The State has sought a review of restrictions within the 20-km radius of the defence airports, while balancing flight safety with Bengaluru’s development requirements. It has proposed limiting the mandatory NOC requirement to a 15-km radius from the aerodrome reference point. The State also sought Defence land for a 24-metre road connecting Lower Agaram Road near the Government Hospital to Sarjapur Road via Ejipura Junction. The proposed road, along Bellandur Lake, is intended to improve east-south connectivity and reduce pressure on the Inner and Outer Ring Roads. The State has requested early working permission as the project has already been tendered and awarded.

For the proposed Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Twin Tunnel Project, the State has sought 2.039 acres of Defence land for a ramp near Hebbal. It has also requested permission for the tunnel to pass through Defence areas near Mekhri Circle without disturbing the surface land. The State has objected to a proposed licence fee of 33% of the land cost, amounting to ₹60.72 crore, and has requested that it be reduced to 2%.

The Chief Minister further sought 6.837 acres of Defence land for an 18-metre-wide link road connecting Airport Road (Bellary Road) to Sarovara Layout, stating that the proposed alignment has been designed without disrupting Defence operations. The seventh request relates to the widening of the road at Mekhri Circle on Bellary Road. The Greater Bengaluru Authority has sought 0.775 acres of land from DGQA and PRTC to widen the existing two-lane road to three lanes and ease congestion at the important junction on the route to the airport.

The Chief Minister urged the Defence Ministry to expedite all seven proposals, stating that their resolution would support Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure, connectivity and systematic growth. (ANI)

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