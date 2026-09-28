Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-US roar back to beat Internationals for 11th consecutive Presidents Cup win

Jacob Bridgeman clinched the winning point as the United States ​rallied to beat the International Team 17-13 and retain the Presidents Cup near Chicago on Sunday. Bridgeman beat Australia's Min ​Woo Lee 1-up to give the Americans the 15-1/2 points required to secure the ‌trophy, ​completing a final-day turnaround after the US began Sunday trailing 10-1/2 to 7-1/2.

Games-Rain dampens Eala fans' spirits as Filipino tennis star makes Nagoya debut behind closed doors

Filipino fans came from far and wide to watch Alex Eala at the Asian Games tennis on Monday but had their spirits dampened as poor weather caused the women's top seed to be shifted to a closed indoor court ‌for her first match. The first Filipino to win a WTA title, world number 18 Eala is a star in her home nation and draws crowds of adoring fans wherever she plays.

Report: Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (ACL) out for season

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in Sunday's loss to Kansas City, ESPN reported Monday. Achane, 24, sustained the knee injury on his third rushing attempt in the 24-10 setback against the Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla. He hobbled off ‌the field after being tackled awkwardly by safety Alohi Gilman.

Tennis-Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown

Czech Republic brushed aside Ukraine to win their 12th Billie Jean King Cup title in Shenzhen, China, on Sunday, with Karolina Muchova and ‌Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova delivering an unassailable 2-0 lead in the final. Wimbledon runner-up Muchova swept past Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-3 in the opening singles rubber before Noskova toppled world number seven Elina Svitolina 6-3 7-6(5) to seal the title.

Lynx's Cheryl Reeve claims 5th Coach of Year award

Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx was named WNBA Coach of the Year for a record-extending fifth time on Monday. Reeve received 40 of 74 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters after leading the Lynx to a league-best 33-11 record in the regular season. She previously won the award in 2011, 2016, 2020 and 2024.

NBA-LeBron soaks in the ⁠brotherly love in ​Philly media debut

"You guys know who I am, right?" The name ⁠is familiar but the 76ers red, white and blue jersey was new for LeBron James, who opened his introductory press conference on Monday with a quick quip amid the extraordinary buzz that surrounds his arrival in Philadelphia.

Report: Pistons C Jalen Duren preparing to hold out

Detroit Pistons All-Star center Jalen Duren will not attend Monday's ⁠media day or the start of training camp amid a contract standoff, ESPN reported. The 22-year-old restricted free agent faces a Thursday deadline to accept the team's one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer for the 2026-27 season. Signing the deal would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Report: Giants ​fear torn ACL for OLB Brian Burns

The New York Giants fear star edge rusher Brian Burns tore his right ACL during Sunday's victory against Tennessee, ESPN reported on Monday. Burns sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter ⁠of the 12-7 win against the Titans in East Rutherford, N.J. He went to the ground after being blocked by Austin Schlottmann and grabbed his right leg before eventually limping off the field.

Basketball-Lynx guard Miles wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award in unanimous vote

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been unanimously named the 2026 WNBA ⁠Rookie ​of the Year, the league said on Monday. A starter in all 40 of her appearances, Miles averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Games-Ohashi embraces LA 2028 challenge after Marchand calls him 'scary'

Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi said he was surprised and honoured that Olympic champion Leon Marchand knew who he was, after the Frenchman described the 17-year-old as a "scary" prospect ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Ohashi, shattered the men's 200 metres breaststroke world record en route to Asian Games gold in Tokyo last week, ⁠clocking 2:04.83 to eclipse the previous mark of 2:05.48 set by China's Qin Haiyang at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.

Erik Jones signs contract extension with Legacy Motor Club

Erik Jones has signed a multi-year contract extension to keep driving the No. ⁠43 Toyota Camry XSE, Legacy Motor Club announced on Sunday. Jones, 30, ⁠is in his sixth season with the No. 43 team in the NASCAR Cup Series, starting in 2021 when it was known as Richard Petty Motorsports. The rebranded Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Games-Kazakh race walker's gold medal stripped at Asian Games for footwear breach

Kazakh race walker Yasmina Toxanbayeva's Asian Games gold medal has been annulled following ‌disqualification from the women's marathon event for wearing ‌unsanctioned shoes. Toxanbayeva crossed first in the event on Sunday in three hours, 22 minutes and 20 seconds, nearly four minutes ahead ​of China's runner-up Danzengquzong, but the results remained provisional pending a protest.