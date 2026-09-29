Hyderabad: Three arrested for murder of 34-year-old man in Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar Police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged murder of 34-year-old Mohd Naseeruddin Ahmed Khan in Hyderabad's Upperpally area on September 24. Police said the victim was attacked with a knife and other objects following previous disputes.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 11:02 IST
Hyderabad: Three arrested for murder of 34-year-old man in Rajendranagar
Telangana: Rajendranagar Police have arrested three accused in connection with a murder case (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Hyderabad's Rajendranagar Police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged murder of a 34-year-old man in Hyderabad's Upperpally area on September 24, police said. According to police, the incident took place at around 5:36 pm, when the deceased, identified as Mohd Naseeruddin Ahmed Khan, was allegedly attacked with a knife and other objects following previous disputes.

During the investigation, police arrested 28-year-old Mohammed Iliyas, 22-year-old Mohd Shoaib and 23-year-old Shaik Sultan in connection with the case. Police said Iliyas and Sultan have criminal antecedents, with Iliyas allegedly involved in one previous case, while Sultan has multiple cases registered against him.

Police said they seized a knife, a metal knuckle, a two-wheeler, a mobile phone and blood-stained clothes allegedly linked to the offence during the investigation. “All three accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court for judicial remand,” police said.

The arrests were made during the investigation into the case, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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