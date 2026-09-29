Jitin Prasada highlights technology sector opportunities for Bengal youth, says Govt working to attract investments

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, said on Tuesday that the government is working to promote opportunities for the youth of West Bengal in the technology sector by encouraging investments and creating avenues for local talent to progress. Prasada participated in the 195th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata.

Speaking after discussions with people, Prasada said the state has “excellent prospects” for growth in the technology sector. "We have come here to Kolkata and held discussions with the people. There are excellent prospects for the youth in the technology sector... We are striving to encourage the youth of Bengal, attract technology investments, and provide opportunities for the local youth to progress,” he said.

In an X post, the Union MoS said that he discussed the government’s efforts towards fostering innovation in the trade and industry sector. “Participating in the 195th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, I discussed the government's efforts and upcoming priorities toward fostering innovation in the trade and industry sector, sustainable development, and creating new opportunities for the country's youth and entrepreneurs. The role of our business organisations is extremely vital in the nation's economic growth, innovation, industrial expansion, and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Jitin Prasada also toured the office of the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. “During the Kolkata visit, a tour was conducted of the office of DGCI&S (Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics), one of the country's most prestigious and historic institutions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry,” he posted on X.

“On this occasion, a dialogue was held with the Director General, senior officials, and the dedicated team to review the working methodology, and thoughts were shared on the use of modern data and innovation in making India a global trade power,” he said. (ANI)