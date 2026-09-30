Akhilesh Yadav promises free irrigation, timely payments for farmers if SP returns to power

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday promised a series of measures for farmers if his party returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, including free irrigation, payments within 24 to 48 hours and the establishment of dairy facilities on a large scale. Interacting with farmers who had come to meet him, Yadav said agricultural machinery and essential commodities had become expensive, while farmers were not receiving adequate support or benefits.

"The machinery that farmers are buying is expensive, and food items have also become expensive," he said. Targeting the government over ethanol blending in petrol, the SP chief alleged that the benefits of the process were not adequately reaching farmers. He claimed that the government was making profits from ethanol blending while farmers continued to face financial difficulties.

Yadav said a future Samajwadi Party government would introduce measures to improve farmers' earnings and strengthen rural infrastructure. He also promised to establish dairy facilities on a large scale to provide additional income opportunities to farmers. "The welfare of farmers is essential for strengthening the economy," he said, stressing that the country's economic strength was linked to the financial condition of its farming community.

The SP chief also criticised the state government's record on electricity generation, alleging that power projects initiated during previous Samajwadi Party governments remained incomplete. He promised that irrigation would be provided free of cost to farmers under an SP government and said payments due to farmers would be cleared within 24 to 48 hours.

Taking aim at the BJP, Yadav said, "Do not place your trust in anything the BJP says. A USD 1 trillion economy cannot be built through donation thefts. The BJP's model of development is rooted in corruption." His remarks came amid political exchanges between the BJP and opposition parties over governance, economic development and allegations of corruption.

Asked about reports that BJP MLAs were in contact with him ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav said, "Many are indeed in contact, but how do we accommodate them? We do not want to make promises only to break them." The remarks come as political parties prepare for the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled for 2027. Farmers' income, agricultural input costs, irrigation, electricity supply and rural infrastructure remain among the issues raised by political parties during their outreach in the state.

Yadav reiterated that a Samajwadi Party government would prioritise farmers' welfare, improve payment timelines and expand rural economic opportunities if voted to power. (ANI)