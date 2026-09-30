Woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel room; live-in partner held for murder: Police

According to SR Nagar Police, a man identified as Prasad Rao filed a complaint on September 22, stating that his friend's daughter, Nikitha, lived in Hyderabad along with her friend Ravi Teja.

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 15:07 IST
Woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel room; live-in partner held for murder: Police
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30 (ANI): A woman was found dead with injuries after she checked into a hotel room with her friend in the SR Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad, police said. According to SR Nagar Police, a man identified as Prasad Rao filed a complaint on September 22, stating that his friend's daughter, Nikitha, lived in Hyderabad along with her friend Ravi Teja.

Police said that on September 21, Nikitha and Ravi Teja had taken a hotel room in the afternoon. The circumstances surrounding what happened inside the room remain under investigation. "We received a complaint on September 22, 2026. A man named Prasad Rao had given the complaint. In his complaint he stated that his friend's daughter Nikitha lives in Hyderabad along with her friend Ravi Teja. On the 21st, both Nikitha and Raviteja had taken a OYO room in the afternoon. We do not know what had transpired in the room, there were injuries spotted on the girl's body," the police said.

"The boy had admitted the girl in Apollo hospital, as soon as the she died the boy absconded. Police began investigating the case, statements of the parents were recorded. Preliminary investigation revealed that she might have died after being beaten as there were wounds spotted in and around the girl's head and neck. The main suspicion was the on the boy. Police teams were subsequently formed to trace Ravi Teja, who was found at his home in Vizag after consuming a chemical and was admitted to a hospital.

Police said the accused confessed that disagreements over the relationship had led to the alleged attack on Nikitha. "As soon as he was discharged we applied for a trasit and produced him in court and was sent to jail. The boy confessed that the couple had disagreements regarding their relationship which led to the accused attacking the victim," the police further informed. (ANI)

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