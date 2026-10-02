Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang to host 14th International Tourism Mart on Oct 29-31

The Union Tourism Ministry, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government, is organising the 14th edition of the International Tourism Mart at Tawang from October 29 to 31. The Ministry said that tour operators and influencers from the following 27 countries have been invited, which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Nepal, Germany, France, Russia, Portugal, Italy, Poland, Japan, South Korea, UAE and the Netherlands.

"Stakeholders from the domestic market have also been invited. The Mart will showcase the tourism potential of the North Eastern Region. Participation is subject to confirmation," the Ministry said on X. The International Tourism Mart is the Ministry's annual flagship event aimed at showcasing the tourism potential of the North Eastern Region -- often called the "Ashta Lakshmi" of India -- to domestic and international stakeholders. The Mart provides a platform to promote the Northeast's rich natural beauty, vibrant cultural heritage, and adventure tourism opportunities while encouraging sustainable and inclusive growth in tourism.

The event marks the return of the International Tourism Mart to Tawang after more than a decade; the district last hosted it in 2013. According to the Arunachal Pradesh Department of Information and Public Relations, the mart is expected to attract government officials, tour operators, investors, travel trade representatives, media personnel and delegates from across India and abroad, opening new avenues for tourism promotion, investment and sustainable economic development in Arunachal Pradesh.

In this regard, a preliminary coordination meeting was held at the Tawang Circuit House to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the successful conduct of the event. (ANI)