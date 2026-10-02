PM Modi attends interfaith prayer meeting, pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a special interfaith prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti in the national capital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The Prime Minister offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his enduring ideals of truth, peace, and non-violence.

During the event, school students and artists rendered devotional bhajans. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti, remembering his pivotal role in India’s freedom movement and his universal message of harmony and social upliftment.

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually on his birth anniversary. October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence after the United Nations designated the day to spread the message of non-violence associated with Gandhi's philosophy. He was a pivotal figure in India's freedom struggle, leading movements including the Salt Satyagraha and Quit India Movement.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, as leaders and citizens across the country observed Gandhi Jayanti and remembered his message of peace, non-violence and cleanliness. PM Modi reached Rajghat and attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana held at Gandhi's samadhi to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary. India is also observing the 122nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2. Born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, Shastri served as the Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966. He is remembered for the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and for his contributions during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, as well as his emphasis on self-reliance and support for the agricultural sector. (ANI)