“Udayam Ajastram”: IAF’s Western Air Command traces glorious 7-decade journey of elite No. 17 'Golden Arrows' Squadron

Highlighting the foundational chapters of India's combat aviation, the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force looked back at the pioneering journey of No. 17 Squadron, a frontline unit synonymous with historic milestones and tactical air superiority.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 20:09 IST
“Udayam Ajastram”: IAF’s Western Air Command traces glorious 7-decade journey of elite No. 17 'Golden Arrows' Squadron
No. 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' (Photo/@hqwaciaf). Image Credit: ANI
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Highlighting the foundational chapters of India's combat aviation, the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force looked back at the pioneering journey of No. 17 Squadron, a frontline unit synonymous with historic milestones and tactical air superiority. From operating the IAF’s first swept-wing fighter, the Hawker Hunter, to giving wings to the military's premier aerobatics display team, the Squadron has remained at the vanguard of air combat innovation since its inception in 1951 under the motto "Udayam Ajasram" (Ever Rising Skywards).

The Golden Arrows' first combat experience came during the campaign for the Liberation of Goa in 1961. During the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak Wars, the Squadron undertook combat air patrol, ground-attack, close air support and interdiction missions, according to Western Command. The Squadron entered the supersonic era with the induction of the MiG-21M in 1975. It attained operational status within a remarkably short period of six months. The Squadron’s sustained operational excellence was recognised with the award of the President’s Standard in 1988.

During Op Safed Sagar (1999), Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja VrC made the supreme sacrifice while flying an operational mission. The Squadron’s exceptional performance during the Kargil conflict earned it Battle Honours in 2005. Bidding farewell to the legendary MiG-21M in 2011, the Squadron was number-plated on December 31, 2011.

The Squadron was resurrected at Ambala on September 10, 2019, as the IAF’s first Rafale squadron. The Squadron rapidly operationalised the aircraft and has demonstrated its prowess in various international exercises since then. In 2024, the Squadron was adjudged the Best Fighter Squadron of Western Air Command.

For its performance during Operation Sindoor, the Squadron was awarded the prestigious Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation on October 8, 2025. The Western Command concluded on X, saying, “From Vampires and Hunters to MiG-21s and Rafales, No. 17 Squadron has consistently demonstrated its fighting spirit and proud heritage.75 years of service. One enduring spirit.” (ANI)

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