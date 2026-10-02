CAQM reviews enforcement status across NCR, 197 inspections conducted in 17 days

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) reviewed enforcement actions, inspections and compliance status across the National Capital Region (NCR) for the reporting period from September 8 to September 24, with 197 inspections conducted during the 17-day period, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Friday. The 140th meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of CAQM was held on October 1 to review the enforcement status.

During the 17-day reporting period, a total of 197 inspections were reported, comprising 10 inspections at Construction & Demolition (C&D) sites, 111 inspections in the Industrial Sector and 76 inspections related to Diesel Generator (DG) sets. The industrial sector inspections included 22 inspections conducted as part of a special inspection drive. Based on the inspections, violations were reported in 85 cases, comprising 8 C&D cases, 49 industrial cases and 28 DG-related cases.

As per the violations reported by the concerned sectors, various enforcement actions have been proposed. These include closure of 4 C&D projects and 1 industrial unit; sealing of 28 DG sets; issuance of orders/directions for compliance in 17 cases, including 4 DG sets; and Environmental Compensation (EC) in 10 cases. Other proposed actions include issuance of letters to project proponents, re-inspection, forwarding of cases to CPCB/SPCB, advisories and other appropriate follow-up measures.

The ETF was apprised of the action taken during the special inspection drive conducted in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on September 15 by 7 teams of the Flying Squads of the Commission, along with District Administration and Police personnel and officers of UPPCB. A total of 22 premises were inspected, of which 05 were found compliant and 1 had already been sealed by UPPCB. The actions suggested in the remaining cases include closure of 4 units, sealing of 1 DG set, issuance of orders in 5 cases, imposition of EC in 4 cases, and re-inspection and prosecution in 2 cases, the Ministry said.

The status of resumption orders issued after the previous ETF meeting was also reviewed. As of September 30, a total of 9 resumption orders had been issued, comprising 2 industrial units and 7 C&D sites. State-wise, 1 resumption order was issued in Delhi, 3 in Haryana and 5 in Uttar Pradesh. Further, 1 case was transferred to the concerned State Pollution Control Board for final decision, pertaining to an industrial unit in Uttar Pradesh.

The updated cumulative enforcement status as on October 1 was also reviewed. It was noted that the Flying Squads of the Commission have so far carried out inspections at 28,744 units/projects/entities across NCR. Based on these inspections, 1,831 Closure Directions have been issued, out of which 1,488 Resumption Orders have been issued after verification of compliance. Further, 127 cases have been transferred to the respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for final decision, while 216 entities remain for issuance of resumption orders.

In addition, a special inspection drive of industrial units in Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh was conducted on September 29 by 7 inspection teams to assess compliance with applicable environmental norms and directions of the Commission. A total of 21 units/ locations were inspected and all 21 were found non-compliant. The major non-compliances observed included operation of furnaces without adequate stack/chimney and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs), operation without valid Consent to Operate (CTO), operation of industrial units in non-conforming areas, use of unapproved fuel including coal, operation of pit furnaces without stack, APCD and OCEMS, non-compliance related to DG sets, and waste processing activities without CTO and adequate APCDs.

In some previously sealed premises, indications of continued operation, including sounds of metal activity and/or smoke emissions, were also observed. Necessary corrective action(s) have been directed. The Commission reiterated the need for continued strengthening of enforcement, timely verification of compliance and close coordination among implementing agencies for effective implementation of the prescribed norms.

The Commission also emphasised expeditious enforcement action, strict compliance monitoring and continued inspections across priority sectors, including Industrial Units, C&D activities and DG sets, to ensure effective mitigation of air pollution across the NCR. (ANI)