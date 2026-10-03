IIT Guwahati hosts inaugural INDIS 2026, bringing Global Design and Innovation Community together

The Department of Design at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), in collaboration with MIT Institute of Design Pune, hosted the inaugural edition of the International Conference on Design and Innovation Studies (INDIS 2026) at the IIT Guwahati campus. Held from September 28 to 30 2026, the event brought together researchers, practitioners, industry professionals, policymakers, entrepreneurs and design leaders from India and across the world to examine how design, technology and innovation can contribute to more accessible, equitable and sustainable solutions for complex societal challenges.

The conference was conducted alongside Asia Design Week, marking the first-ever India edition of the international design platform. The combined programme created a multidisciplinary forum for academic exchange, research presentations, exhibitions, industry interaction, and international collaboration in design and the creative industries.

Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Assam Minister of Education, Plain Tribes and Information Technology, graced the inaugural event as the Chief Guest. Paban Kr. Borthakur, IAS (Retd.), Chairman, RERA Assam, Former Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, was the Guest of Honour for INDIS Conference 2026.

Speaking during the event, the Chief Guest said, “Creativity should be imbibed at the school level itself, which will help our students to be innovative. Innovation is the key to socio-economic development, and I am happy to see the cutting-edge research and development initiatives of the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, for innovation.” INDIS 2026 was conceived as an academic platform dedicated to advancing research and practice at the intersection of design, technology, and inclusive innovation.

A key focus of the conference was to examine the methodological and systemic dimensions of design and their potential to address complex challenges at societal scale. Speaking during the inaugural session, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, commended the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, for its commitment to advancing Design and Innovation in Assam and across the country.

The conference explored verticals including human-centred design, design methods and tools, digital service systems, public sector innovation, technology-enabled inclusion, and emerging digital technologies. Discussions examined how design methodologies and innovation systems can support the development of solutions that are responsive to diverse communities and contexts. Speaking about INDIS 2026, Prof. Pratul Chandra Kalita, Conference Chair and Head, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, said, “In INDIS 2026, design meets business and technology. We have received a fantastic response from authors. Altogether 81 papers have been presented in four parallel sessions, and the proceedings will be published by Taylor and Francis; 40 short papers have been presented and published by Bloomsbury, and 100 entries have been displayed under the aegis of Asia Design Week.”

The three-day event featured keynote addresses, peer-reviewed research presentations, panel discussions, poster presentations, exhibitions, and industry–academia interactions across a broad spectrum of design disciplines. These included communication and visual design, product and industrial design, transportation and mobility design, space and environmental design, human factors and ergonomics, user experience design, and design education. In addition to this, the programme also addressed emerging interdisciplinary areas such as AI-driven computational design, Frugal and bio-inspired innovation, Product-service-system design, Design entrepreneurship, and technology-mediated design practicesamong others.

A key highlight of the event was keynote addresses from an accomplished group of international and Indian academicians, creative professionals, and industry leaders. These included: Prof. Vijay Kumar, Charles L. Owen Endowed Chair in Design and Professor Emeritus, Illinois Institute of Technology, Institute of Design. His participation brought an international academic perspective on design education, research, and innovation; Prof. Philip Cash, Professor, School of Design, Arts and Creative Industries, Northumbria University, Newcastle, shared perspectives from contemporary design research and design practice; Prof. Prakash Moorthy, Former Founding Head and Professor, Department of Animation and Cinema, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, who brought expertise from the fields of animation, cinema, visual communication, and creative education; Nishant Gupta, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), brought an industry and strategy perspective on innovation and the role of design in organisational and business contexts; Vikalp Sahni, Founder and CEO, eka. brought perspectives from the technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem, particularly on the intersection of innovation, digital platforms, and user-focused solutions. INDIS 2026 also hosted the launch platform for the IDEAx North East Design Entrepreneurship Challenge 2026, an initiative focused on encouraging design-led entrepreneurship and innovation in the North Eastern region.

The initiative seeks to connect design capabilities with entrepreneurship, technology, local knowledge, and emerging business opportunities, while creating pathways for young innovators and entrepreneurs to develop solutions relevant to regional and global challenges. The successful completion of INDIS 2026 established a foundation for the conference as a continuing international platform for research and dialogue on design and innovation. It highlighted the growing importance of design in shaping systems, services, technologies, and experiences that respond to complex social and environmental needs. (ANI)