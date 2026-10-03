"Beti Hun, Lad Sakti hu": UP Congress chief Aradhna Mishra Mona says party ready to fight 2027 polls with INDIA alliance

Newly appointed UP Congress president Aradhna Mishra Mona says the party is ready to contest the 2027 Assembly elections with the INDIA alliance and called for collective efforts from Congress workers.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 10:56 IST
"Beti Hun, Lad Sakti hu": UP Congress chief Aradhna Mishra Mona says party ready to fight 2027 polls with INDIA alliance
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhna Mishra Mona (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhna Mishra Mona on Saturday said the party is ready for the 2027 Assembly elections and will contest the polls with the INDIA alliance. Addressing party workers after taking charge, Aradhna Mishra said her appointment marked the beginning of a "new dawn" and acknowledged the responsibility as a major challenge with limited time ahead of the elections.

"Today marks the beginning of a new dawn. I express my gratitude to my leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. This is a big challenge; time is short, and every Congress worker will have to work. Together, we must work with full strength," she said. Referring to the Congress' focus on women's empowerment, Mishra said she herself represented the party's "Beti Hun, Lad Sakti Hun" campaign.

"If there's anyone who is the biggest example of 'Beti Hun, Lad Sakti Hun', it is me," she said. She also recalled the party's decision under Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership to field 40 per cent women candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Before this, under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership, we fielded 40% women candidates with tickets in the 2022 elections. It is evident today that the Congress Party has always worked for the empowerment of women," she said. Mishra said the Congress was prepared for the 2027 elections and that the INDIA alliance would contest the polls together.

"We are ready for the 2027 elections, and the INDIA alliance will contest the elections with full strength. We will fight the elections with the entire alliance," the newly appointed UP Congress chief said.In a major organisational overhaul ahead of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress party has appointed new state party presidents as it ramps up its campaign strategy.In Uttar Pradesh, Congress appointed state MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, she replaces outgoing state chief Ajay Rai. Aradhana Misra, daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, previously served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly. (ANI)

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