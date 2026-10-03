Uttarakhand adds 8.26 lakh voters in final list added after SIR completion; over 79 lakh voters in state

The final electoral roll of Uttarakhand was published on Saturday following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the state now having 79,60,762 registered voters. The SIR exercise was conducted with July 1, 2026 as the qualifying date and commenced in Uttarakhand on June 8. The draft electoral roll published on July 14 had 71,33,785 voters, compared with 79,60,762 registered voters when the revision exercise began. Following the publication of the final roll, the state has added 8,26,977 voters.

During the claims and objections period from July 14 to August 13, voters were given an opportunity to raise objections or seek inclusion in the electoral roll. The claims and objections were subsequently disposed of before publication of the final roll. According to the final electoral roll, Uttarakhand has 37,37,701 male voters, 34,21,036 female voters and 212 third-gender voters.

The final roll includes 72,656 voters in the 18-19 age group and 1,22,892 voters aged above 80. A total of 1,29,872 new voters were added to the electoral roll, while 1,04,708 names were deleted as per the prescribed rules. The state currently has 12,543 polling stations.

The Election Commission of India has directed that voters who could not be included in the final roll can still submit Form 6 for inclusion. Applications can be submitted online through the ECI Net app or offline through the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Special camps will also be organised to facilitate the enrolment process, while BLOs have been directed to undertake door-to-door outreach.

As part of the exercise, BLOs will compare the current electoral roll with the pre-SIR roll and prepare a separate list of voters whose names appeared in the earlier roll but are missing from the current list. The BLOs will subsequently visit the residences of such voters to ascertain their current status and assist eligible persons in filling Form 6 for inclusion in the electoral roll.

The door-to-door exercise will also cover eligible voters who may have been inadvertently left out, along with first-time voters and young voters. The lists prepared by BLOs will be shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties. Electoral Registration Officers will also share booth-wise lists with political party representatives, providing another opportunity to facilitate the inclusion of eligible voters who may have been left out.

Booth-level camps will additionally be organised to assist eligible people in submitting applications for inclusion. Special camps will cover people living in night shelters and labour colonies, as well as homeless persons and other marginalised sections of society. The CEO Uttarakhand website has also listed SIR 2026, the draft roll, polling-station information and other electoral-roll services for voters. (ANI)