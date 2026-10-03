"Highly unreasonable": SP's Shiv Pal Singh Patel questions Congress' reported 150-seat demand for 2027 UP polls

As the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress gear up to hold discussions on seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, SP MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel has questioned the Congress' reported demand for 150 seats. Samajwadi Party leader said the final decision on the number of seats to be allocated to Congress would be taken by the SP national president, while asserting that the reported demand was "highly unreasonable".

He said Congress should base its demand on its electoral strength and organisational standing rather than making what he described as arbitrary demands. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, “The National President will decide how many seats to allocate. Given the current circumstances, the Congress party's demands are highly unreasonable. They currently have two MLAs, whereas we have 125. Based on this ratio, they should receive seven or eight seats… We can give them even 50 seats; anything beyond that would simply mean wasting seats and risking defeat."

“Congress should demand seats based on their actual numbers and standing, rather than making arbitrary demands. Their realistic capacity is around 25–30 seats… Everyone knows that only Akhilesh Yadav can provide good governance, ensure justice for all, and work for the welfare of everyone. That is why the public stands with Akhilesh Yadav; the Congress has no contribution in this regard,” Patel further said. Uttar Pradesh will hold the next Assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Congress, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing a win in the 2027 elections. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 255 of the state's 403 seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured 111 seats, with Congress winning two and the Bahujan Samaj Party one seat. Other parties and Independents accounted for the remaining 34 seats. (ANI)