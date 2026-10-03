Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta inaugurates Seva Setu Camp in Rohini

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and local MLA Vijender Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Seva Setu Camp’ at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 8, Rohini, organised under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. “Good governance is ultimately measured by how easily a citizen can access a public service. Schemes acquire real meaning only when information, guidance and assistance reach people without unnecessary barriers,” Gupta said while inaugurating the camp.

According to the release, District Magistrate, North-West Delhi, Soumya Saurabh, IAS, was also present on the occasion. The Seva Setu Camp has been designed as a single-point facilitation platform where citizens can obtain information, guidance and necessary assistance relating to various services and public welfare schemes of the Delhi Government.

During the visit, Gupta interacted with officials deployed at the camp, reviewed the arrangements put in place for citizens and sought details about the nature of assistance being provided. He underlined that effective public service delivery requires not merely the announcement of schemes but also clear communication, accessible systems and timely support so that intended beneficiaries are able to make use of them.

The release further stated that a wide range of departments and public agencies participated in the camp, including the Health Department; BSES and TPDDL; Food and Supplies Department; Revenue Department; Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC); Department of Women and Child Development; Social Welfare Department; Delhi Police; Education Department; Labour Department; DDB; Delhi Jal Board (DJB); SC & ST Department; and Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Gupta also interacted with citizens visiting the camp and heard about their experience in accessing the services available there.

He said that bringing multiple public agencies together at the neighbourhood level can reduce the need for citizens to navigate different offices and help make government services more accessible, coordinated and responsive. (ANI)