Gujarat CM approves Rs 99.50 lakh for paved road in Sabarkantha tribal village under SWAGAT initiative

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 99.50 lakh to construct an asphalt-paved road in Bhatela village of Vijaynagar taluka in Sabarkantha district, addressing a grievance raised through the state’s 'SWAGAT' online grievance redressal platform, an official release said.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 07:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 07:58 IST
Gujarat CM approves Rs 99.50 lakh for paved road in Sabarkantha tribal village under SWAGAT initiative
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 99.50 lakh to construct an asphalt-paved road in Bhatela village of Vijaynagar taluka in Sabarkantha district, addressing a grievance raised through the state’s 'SWAGAT' online grievance redressal platform. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the decision follows a plea submitted by Tusharbhai, a resident of Navagam Dhanela in the tribal taluka of Vijaynagar, during a State SWAGAT session, requesting the conversion of the village's existing metal-surfaced road into a paved asphalt road.

Upon receiving the representation, Chief Minister Patel sought immediate details from the Roads and Buildings Department and the Sabarkantha District Collector. Demonstrating a proactive approach, he issued directives to ensure the road's construction is completed within three months. To expedite the execution, Patel granted the requisite administrative and financial approvals to the Roads and Buildings Department, sanctioning Rs 99.50 lakh under the emergency tender road provision.

The initiative demonstrates the state government's commitment to the governance ethos of 'Je Kehvu Te Karvu' (delivering on what is promised), ensuring prompt resolutions to public issues, particularly in remote and tribal regions. The State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) initiative was originally launched by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister to bridge the gap between citizens and the administration using technology.

Carrying the initiative forward, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally attends the State SWAGAT programme on the fourth Thursday of every month to hear grievances directly and issue time-bound directions to relevant departments and district administrations. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026