Vice President pays tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on birth anniversary

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighter and revolutionary patriot Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to India's freedom struggle and efforts to inspire Indians living abroad. In a post on X, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan remembered Shyamji Krishna Varma for his "unwavering commitment" to India's freedom and his efforts to inspire and nurture revolutionary nationalism among Indians abroad.

"Remembering the great freedom fighter and revolutionary patriot, Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma Ji, on his birth anniversary. His unwavering commitment to India’s freedom, fearless spirit and pioneering efforts to inspire and nurture revolutionary nationalism among Indians abroad remain an enduring part of our freedom struggle," Radhakrishnan wrote on X. He further wrote, “His life and sacrifice continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with courage, conviction and dedication.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma, recalling his efforts to mobilise Indians abroad for the cause of freedom. In a post on X, Shah wrote that by establishing 'India House' in London, Shyamji Krishna Varma "kindled such a flame of independence on British soil" that it nurtured a new generation of revolutionaries.

He wrote, “On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary Shyamji Krishna Varma ji, who inspired Indians living abroad for the cause of freedom, I offer him millions of salutations. By establishing 'India House' in London, he kindled such a flame of independence on British soil that it nurtured a new generation of revolutionaries.”

He also recalled Shyamji Krishna Varma's association with 'The Indian Sociologist' magazine and the 'Indian Home Rule Society', saying that he used these platforms to vociferously criticise the policies of the British. "Through the magazine 'The Indian Sociologist' and the 'Indian Home Rule Society', Shyamji Krishna Varma ji vociferously criticised the oppressive policies of the British; his struggle and sacrifices will never be forgotten by this nation," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, remembering his contribution to India's freedom struggle and his efforts to safeguard the honour of the motherland. In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to the great revolutionary and freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma. He dedicated his entire life to breaking the chains of Mother India's subjugation. The nation can never forget the valour and manly effort he demonstrated in safeguarding the honour of the motherland."

Born in Mandvi, Gujarat, Shyamji Krishna Varma was a pioneering revolutionary, lawyer, journalist and Sanskrit scholar who worked for India's independence from Europe. He founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and the monthly journal The Indian Sociologist in London in 1905. India House later became an important centre for Indian nationalists and revolutionaries in Britain and provided a platform for young Indians involved in the freedom movement.

Varma was also associated with Sanskrit scholarship and served as the Diwan of several princely states before moving to Europe and devoting himself to the cause of Indian independence. His legacy is commemorated at Kranti Teerth in Mandvi, Kutch. The memorial recreates London's historic India House and houses the ashes of Varma and his wife, Bhanumati.

The ashes were brought back from Switzerland after 55 years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and were later enshrined at Kranti Teerth with full state honours. The memorial includes the Viranjali Gallery, a recreation of India House and a photo gallery showcasing Varma's contribution to India's freedom struggle. (ANI)