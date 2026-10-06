Karnataka Cabinet approves major reorganisation of Bengaluru City Police: Five Commissionerates to be created, says Priyank Kharge

In the wake of the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the state cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday approved a comprehensive reorganisation of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate to more effectively manage law and order, crime control, traffic management and public safety in the city, said Minister for Information, Biotechnology & e-Governance Priyank Kharge.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 20:03 IST
Karnataka Cabinet approves major reorganisation of Bengaluru City Police: Five Commissionerates to be created, says Priyank Kharge
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the wake of the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the state cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday approved a comprehensive reorganisation of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate to more effectively manage law and order, crime control, traffic management and public safety in the city, said Minister for Information, Biotechnology & e-Governance Priyank Kharge. The existing Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate will be restructured into five separate Police Commissionerates, East, West, North, South and Central, under the overall supervision of the Chief Commissioner of Police, Kharge said.

The existing post of Commissioner of Police will be upgraded to Chief Commissioner of Police, while the post of Joint or Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) will be re-designated as Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The Finance Department has agreed to the proposal, and the Cabinet has approved the creation of 1,022 new posts required for the project. While a total of 6,550 posts are required for crime management, traffic congestion control and public security in the proposed units, the system will be strengthened by redeploying existing posts along with the new posts, Kharge informed.

To facilitate traffic management, six new ACP posts will be created – two for the Central Traffic Division, one for the West Traffic Division, one for the North Traffic Division and two for the West Law and Order Division. Each ACP office will be given five new executive posts. To simplify administrative expenditure, a new CAR unit for the Eastern Division will be created by redeploying posts from the existing CAR units, the minister said.

In the present phase, 276 new staff have been sanctioned for 11 police stations, including police stations on the outskirts of the city. After completion of the ongoing recruitment processes, establishment of new police stations and phased deployment of staff will be taken up. “Considering the growing population of Bengaluru city (about 1.56 crore) and its vastness, providing quick response and efficient police administration to citizens is the government’s top priority. This historic decision taken in this regard will give new momentum to peace, law and order and traffic management in the city,” Kharge said. (ANI)

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