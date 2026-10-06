Delhi: Rahul, Priyanka detained from Akashvani Bhawan following hours of dharna against CEC

Following a high-voltage protest in the national capital, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others were detained by the Delhi Police from Akashvani Bhawan, where they staged a dharna against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Congress MPs Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were among the leaders detained by Delhi Police.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma was present at the Akashvani Bhawan. Earlier today, Delhi Police detained several Youth Congress and NSUI leaders, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, outside Akashvani Bhawan.

Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan after the leaders of several INDIA bloc parties were stopped during a march to the Nirvachan Sadan. The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the ECI amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who is among the party leaders staging a sit-in protest, had said that they will not move until their demands are met.

“Unmoved. Unfazed. We will not budge until our demands are met. We will not rest until our democracy is saved from the Vote Chors,” Venugopal posted on X. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the Centre, while asking the Election Commissioners to meet the opposition leaders and answer their questions regarding the SIR of electoral rolls across the nation.

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of “hijacking” the country and undermining the electoral process. Meanwhile, the Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the posts claiming that the Union Home Ministry has reached out to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are staging a dharna at Akashvani Bhawan.

Certain social media pages claimed that the ministry approached the Congress leaders to end the impasse, but the Congress leaders have communicated to the officials that they will continue with their protest till they are allowed to meet the Election Commissioners amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. “Do not fall for misleading claims or unverified information. Rely only on verified sources,” PIB Fact Check posted on X. (ANI)