China will launch ​its Shenzhou-24 spaceship on Wednesday at ​8:18 a.m. local time (0018 GMT) ‌with a ​crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the first foreign astronaut to board China's space ‌station.

The three-person flight crew consists of commander Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani payload specialist Zeeshan Ali, whose participation is part of bilateral cooperation ‌under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.