Bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar catches fire in Greater Noida, passengers evacuated

Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhay Kumar Mishra said that a report was received about a fire breaking out on the bus, following which a team from Sector 148 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

ANI | Updated: 07-10-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 09:06 IST
Bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar catches fire in Greater Noida, passengers evacuated
Visual of the bus (Photo/Noida Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bus travelling from New Delhi to Samastipur, Bihar, caught fire in the Knowledge Park police station area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with all 32 passengers on board. However, all of them were safely evacuated, police said on Tuesday. Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhay Kumar Mishra said that a report was received about a fire breaking out on the bus, following which a team from Sector 148 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

He said there were 32 passengers on board and all of them were safely evacuated. "The bus was travelling from Delhi to Samastipur, Bihar. A report was received regarding a fire breaking out on the bus. A team from the 148th Sector arrived immediately and brought the fire under control; all passengers were on board at the time. Efforts are underway to safely evacuate everyone and arrange for their onward journey," Mishra said.

"There were 32 passengers on board. All passengers were safely evacuated. Preliminary accounts from the passengers suggest that the fire likely originated near the engine due to a short circuit. An investigation is currently underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings. Appropriate legal proceedings will be initiated," the ADCP added. Further investigation into the incident is underway, and appropriate action will be taken based on its findings, the police informed. (ANI)

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