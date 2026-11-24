Al-Ain's perfect start to the western league phase of ​the Asian Champions League Elite ended in a ​1-1 draw as Esteghlal held the United ‌Arab ​Emirates side on Monday.

Vladimir Ivic-coached Al-Ain had won all four of their opening matches but were forced to come back from a goal down to earn a ‌share of the points with the Iranians, who took a 51st minute lead through Saman Fallah. Matias Palacios levelled seven minutes later to secure a draw for an Al-Ain side who remain three points clear at the top of the standings ‌after Saudi Arabia's second-placed Al-Hilal were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by Neftchi in Uzbekistan.

The visitors took a ‌two-goal lead when high-profile close-season signings Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 21st and 28th minutes respectively. But Neftchi earned a point after Abror Ismailov netted in the 50th and Yusuf Akcicek turned Alisher Odilov's shot into his own net with 20 minutes remaining.

"We wanted ⁠to win ​the game but the fans ⁠here made it really difficult for us and the players went together with the fans," said Martinelli. "They played well in their build-up, players with ⁠the personality to play. Fair play to them, I think they deserved the draw."

Defending champions Al-Ahli allowed a two-goal lead to ​slip in their 3-2 loss to Al-Shamal in Qatar, who pulled level with the Saudi side on eight ⁠points from five matches. Feras Al-Brikan put Al-Ahli ahead after 11 minutes in Doha and Ivan Toney doubled the lead in the 58th but goals ⁠from ​Baghdad Bounedjah, Tiago Silva and Alex Collado secured the points for Al-Shamal.

Iran international Mehdi Taremi scored twice as Al-Wasl from the UAE registered a 5-1 win over Tractor FC, while Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad secured a 2-0 win ⁠over Pakhtakor in Jeddah. A 2-1 victory for Iraq's Air Force Club over Al-Gharafa, meanwhile, leaves the Qatari club bottom ⁠of the table without a ⁠point from five matches.

The first eight teams in the 16-team league phase in both west and east Asia will advance to March's last 16 with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and ‌final to be ‌played in Saudi Arabia in April and May.