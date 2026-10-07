CJP's Saurav Das alleges CEC a ‘traitor’ ahead of October 10 Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das announces a nationwide protest targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10 at Jantar Mantar, with Das saying they will formally intimate the Delhi Police about the proposed demonstration and will cooperate with authorities on security, law and order and traffic arrangements. Addressing the media, Das said the October 10 demonstration would be against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and used strong terms against him, including calling him a “traitor” and “anti-national”.

He also claimed that the Supreme Court had effectively branded Kumar as the country's “Liar Number One”, while making the remarks in the context of the proposed protest. Das further said that the protest would be held at Jantar Mantar, which he described as a designated and historic site for peaceful demonstrations, and said the youth of the country would participate in the protest.

He said the party had previously informed the authorities about the protest but had submitted a formal intimation to avoid any ambiguity over whether the police had been informed. Das also referred to the protest march by Opposition MPs towards the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, saying the ECI had subsequently stated in a press note that it had received no formal notification regarding the MPs' request to meet the Commission.

“Today we are providing formal intimation to ensure they cannot later claim they were not formally informed,” he said. On the question of police permission for the demonstration, Das objected to the use of the word “permission”, arguing that citizens should not have to seek the government's approval to protest against it.

He said the Delhi Police's responsibility was to ensure the safety of citizens, maintain law and order and manage traffic so that other people were not inconvenienced, adding that the organisers would cooperate with the authorities in carrying out these responsibilities. “We have come here to provide intimation; there is no scope for rejection or acceptance, we have simply informed you,” he said.

Das further criticised what he described as a long-standing perception that protesters must seek government permission before holding demonstrations, linking the practice to the British era. He said the October 10 protest would see the youth and members of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party' gather at Jantar Mantar for a peaceful demonstration. (ANI)