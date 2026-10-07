"India can be low cost supplier of Green Fuels to entire world”: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) director at Kandla Forum 2026

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Director Dr Prasad Chaphekar on Wednesday said interactions at the Kandla Forum will help demonstrate India’s potential to become a low-cost supplier of green fuels to the entire world. Speaking at the Kandla Forum, Chaphekar said the discussions provided an opportunity for participants to exchange views on green hydrogen and green fuels, with a presentation on the Port of Kandla and the mission launched by the Government of India.

“We have a very good session here exchanging views of the participants. We have a small presentation by the Port of Kandla and the mission which was launched by the Government of India. There has been a very good response to the proceedings here and such interactions will go a long way toward convincing the potential of India in being the low-cost supplier of green fuels to the entire world,” Chaphekar said. He said the discussions focused on the initiatives of the Port of Kandla, the work to be undertaken under the government’s mission, the next steps and the expectations of stakeholders from the Port of Kandla and the mission.

“The discussions held today focused on the Port of Kandla initiatives, what the mission is going to do in the current future, so the next steps, and also the expectations of the stakeholders from the Port of Kandla as well as the mission,” he said. Hydrogen Council CEO Ivana Jemelkova said the organisation was delighted to participate in the Kandla Forum, with its membership comprising companies from across the world.

“The Hydrogen Council is the world’s largest and only organisation that brings together chief executives from companies all around the world that are solving some of the world’s biggest energy problems with hydrogen. And we are just absolutely delighted to be here today at the Kandla Forum with membership from all around the world some 70 companies from America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia,” Jemelkova said. She said it was encouraging to see India recognising the strategic opportunity linked to hydrogen and its potential to contribute to energy security, sustainability and economic growth goals.

Earlier in the day, on Wednesday, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, hosted the Kandla Forum 2026, themed “Anchoring Maritime Decarbonisation”, bringing together global and Indian stakeholders from the hydrogen, clean energy, shipping, shipbuilding, engineering, technology and financial sectors to discuss knowledge sharing, technology transfer and development of green-energy projects. Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla is actively advancing India’s commitment towards achieving Net Zero by 2070. Through its growing green hydrogen and clean-fuel ecosystem, DPA is positioning Kandla as an emerging hub for green energy, sustainable shipping and maritime decarbonisation.

The Forum emerged as a significant platform for direct engagement between global industry leaders and Deendayal Port Authority, with discussions centred on accelerating investments, technology partnerships and the development of a robust green fuels and maritime decarbonisation ecosystem at Kandla. The Forum was specifically conceived to connect companies capable of developing the green-energy value chain with the Port leadership and enable focused, on-ground engagement.

The Forum witnessed participation from a high-level international delegation comprising more than 200 senior executives representing 62 Hydrogen Council member companies, spanning electrolyser and equipment manufacturers, energy and industrial gas majors, engineering and EPC companies, mobility manufacturers, shipping and maritime organisations, classification entities and project finance institutions.(ANI)