Bombay HC to hear NIA plea against Sachin Vaze's bail tomorrow at 3 PM

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday continued hearing the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) challenge to the bail granted to former police officer Sachin Vaze in the Antilia case. The Sessions Court had earlier granted bail to Vaze, following which the NIA challenged the order before the Bombay High Court.

During Wednesday's hearing, the High Court heard the arguments advanced by the NIA in opposition to the bail order. The matter has now been posted for further hearing on Thursday at 3 PM. The stay on Vaze's bail remains in effect until the next hearing.

Vaze is an accused in the case concerning the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, in Mumbai in February 2021. The case subsequently led to a wider investigation involving allegations against Vaze and others. The NIA had opposed Vaze's release on bail and challenged the Sessions Court's order before the High Court.

Further proceedings in the matter are scheduled for Thursday. (ANI)