Tamil Nadu: South Zone Police secure convictions in 17 murder cases in September

Under the system, district Superintendents of Police identify serious cases requiring close supervision, while designated officers monitor court hearings, ensure the timely service of summons to witnesses and coordinate with prosecutors throughout the trial.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 09:38 IST
Tamil Nadu: South Zone Police secure convictions in 17 murder cases in September
Representative Image (Photo/@chennaipolice_). Image Credit: ANI
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The Tamil Nadu Police’s South Zone secured convictions in 17 murder cases in September, with 50 accused found guilty and 46 sentenced to life imprisonment, a press release said. Police attributed the convictions to closer monitoring of trials under the Case Officer Scheme.

Under the system, district Superintendents of Police identify serious cases requiring close supervision, while designated officers monitor court hearings, ensure the timely service of summons to witnesses and coordinate with prosecutors throughout the trial. Madurai district figured in the list with two notable cases.

In Usilampatti, Murugaiah was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his brother-in-law, Arivazhagan, in 2018 following a dispute over a house. In another case, the Juvenile Justice Board sentenced a juvenile to three years’ detention after finding him guilty of killing his 16-year-old classmate near Uthappanaickanur in 2016 in an attempt to steal a government-issued laptop.

Tuticorin district topped the South Zone with convictions in five murder cases during September. Among them was the 2019 Puthiyamputhur murder case, in which five accused were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Guru, severing his head and disposing of his remains in a well and a stone quarry, police said.

Apart from murder cases, convictions were secured in 26 POCSO and rape cases involving 34 accused. The sentences included one death penalty, two sentences of double life imprisonment or more, and 11 prison terms of 20 years or longer. Police also said that 15 history-sheeters were convicted in murder and POCSO cases during September.

Separately, the South Zone police reported extensive preventive action up to September 30. Security-bond proceedings were initiated against 6,248 persons, while action was taken against 11,185 habitual offenders. Police also moved for the cancellation of bail granted to 955 history-sheeters, executed 19,488 non-bailable warrants, and detained 755 offenders under the Goondas Act. (ANI)

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