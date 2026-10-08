"Nana Patekar’s demise a massive shock": Maharashtra CM Fadnavis mourns death of actor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday described the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar as a “massive shock to the heart”, recalling his close friendship with the actor and his contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema. In a post on X, Fadnavis said Patekar had gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema and that his image as a patriot had resonated deeply with audiences.

Recalling Patekar’s performances in films such as Krantiveer and Natsamrat, Fadnavis said the actor’s work had no equal and his departure was a profound loss to the film industry. “He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema. From that, it was primarily his image as a patriot that resonated deeply with audiences. From *Krantiveer* to *Natsamrat*, the powerful and masterful tapestry of acting he wove in his journey has no equal. Thus, his departure as an actor is a profound loss,” he wrote on X.

Fadnavis also highlighted Patekar’s social work, saying he supported the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and, along with actor Makarand Anaspure, joined hands to establish the Naam Foundation and worked in villages. He said Patekar had helped farmers and extended support during droughts, adding that the actor would have continued helping people during the current drought but left us so suddenly.

“I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the sorrow of his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar also condoled Patekar’s demise. She said that the news of the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and theatre with his exceptional and powerful acting, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. His demise has caused the Marathi and Indian art world to lose a versatile and sensitive artist.

In her condolence message, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said, “Nana Patekar was not merely an outstanding actor; his personality was a remarkable blend of authentic artistic expression and deep social sensitivity. From theatre to the silver screen, his natural and impactful performances brought numerous characters to life and made them immortal. His indelible contribution to Indian cinema through works such as Natsamrat, Krantiveer and Parinda will forever remain etched in the hearts of audiences.” Recalling the close and affectionate relationship between Nana Patekar and the Pawar family, she became emotional. She said, “Nana shared a very close, affectionate and warm bond with respected Ajit Dada. He always stood by our family through every moment of happiness and sorrow. Therefore, the void created by his passing is deeply personal and particularly painful for me and my entire family.”

She further said, “Even while reaching the pinnacle of success in his acting career, Nana never lost sight of his social responsibility. Through the Naam Foundation, the work he undertook for underprivileged sections of society, drought-affected people and farmers will always remain an inspiration. I offer my heartfelt tribute to this versatile and sensitive artist who devoted himself to both art and social service.” Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar also mourned the death of Nana Patekar and said,”It is an extremely shocking and painful incident. Nana Patekar's passing has created an irreplaceable void in the lives of Marathi people. Just two days ago, I spoke to him regarding an event. He told me that he was in Goa for a film shoot and assured me that he would participate in the programme afterwards. Nana always stood firmly for Marathi people and various social causes. Today, we have lost an artist of extraordinary stature who carved out his own identity despite adverse circumstances. He was an artist with the potential to make a mark on the global stage. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. I have countless memories associated with him, some of which are public. However, I do not think it would be appropriate to share details of our personal interactions today. His personality was completely transparent, like an open book. He never hesitated to speak his mind. Nana Patekar could never be confined to any particular field. He stood by soldiers and police personnel, openly criticised the government over farmers' issues and personally worked for their welfare. He was also actively involved in initiatives aimed at preventing drug addiction among young people. I have spoken to the Chief Minister's Office. Nana Patekar's demise is deeply saddening. The Maharashtra government will announce an appropriate decision regarding arrangements for the public to pay their last respects, the funeral procession and the last rites."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar described Patekar as “both a great artist and a great person” and recalled his work in water conservation, saying it was a sad day for both Hindi and Marathi cinema. “I am sad about his sudden demise. He also did social work in the area of water conservation. It is a sad day for both Hindi and Marathi cinema," he said.

Actor Nana Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone. (ANI)