Hyderabad: Delivery partners protest at online grocery store; alleging supply of expired items

Delivery partners protested at an online grocery store in Hyderabad’s Hastinapuram, alleging they were given expired products for delivery. Following their complaint, food safety officials inspected the store and found 14 expired items, including paneer, milk packets, atta and fruit drinks.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 09:44 IST
Hyderabad: Delivery partners protest at online grocery store; alleging supply of expired items
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delivery partners late last night staged a protest at an online grocery store in Hastinapuram, alleging that they were being given expired products to deliver to customers. The partners claimed that delivering expired items was causing problems for them with customers. They further alleged that when they questioned the store managers, their accounts were blocked.

Following the protest in front of the store, they lodged a complaint with the food safety department. Acting on the complaint, food safety officials conducted raids at the store and found 14 expired items. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Reacting to the incident, Food Safety Official Hyderabad, Sunny, said, "We received a complaint that there were expired products at the online grocery store, and we inspected the entire store. We found some expired products, and I have reported the matter to our higher officials. We will inform you about the action they will take."

The expired items found include ginger-garlic paste, mango fruit drinks, strawberry juice, chakki atta, paneer, and milk packets. (ANI)

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