Artificial intelligence is becoming embedded in university education faster than institutions can fully establish how it should be used, evaluated and governed. Students increasingly rely on AI to understand academic concepts, prepare assignments and process information, while faculty members are incorporating the technology into teaching and research with different levels of engagement. The resulting challenge extends beyond technological adoption to questions of educational quality, independent thinking, academic integrity and institutional preparedness.

A study titled "Digital Transformation of the Academic Environment Through Artificial Intelligence Technologies: An Empirical Study Among Students and Faculty," published in the journal Trends in Higher Education, examines these developments through evidence collected at Bulgaria's University of Forestry. Authored by Melina Neykova, Galin Milchev and Viktor Savov, the research investigates how students and academic staff use artificial intelligence, perceive its educational value and understand the risks accompanying its integration into university life.

Drawing on responses from 288 students and 74 faculty members, the researchers identify widespread engagement with AI technologies, including generative AI applications. However, differences in reported usage, professional responsibilities and perceived barriers reveal that integrating AI into higher education involves more than encouraging individuals to experiment with increasingly accessible digital tools.

Students Are Bringing AI Into Learning Faster Than Faculty Are Integrating It Into Academic Work

Among surveyed students, 82.3% indicated using AI technologies to support learning, compared with 59.5% of faculty members reporting their use in teaching or research. The difference remained statistically significant after adjustment for multiple comparisons, indicating a meaningful association between academic role and the responses to these particular questions.

Yet the study introduces an important qualification: the size of this difference depends on how AI adoption is measured. When researchers examined responses indicating any use of AI through an alternative frequency-based measure, the proportions reached 93.4% among students and 93.2% among faculty. The findings therefore do not establish a universal divide in technological engagement, but reveal differences associated with particular activities and measurement approaches.

Frequency patterns provide additional context. Approximately 58.3% of students reported using AI at least several times weekly, compared with 43.2% of faculty members. Nevertheless, the overall difference in reported frequency did not remain statistically significant under the study's comparative analysis, reinforcing the importance of distinguishing visible percentage differences from statistically robust conclusions.

Knowledge presents another revealing contrast. Faculty members were more likely to rate their understanding of AI technologies as very good, at 28.4%, compared with 14.6% of students. This suggests that greater confidence in technological knowledge does not necessarily translate into more extensive reported use, although the difference in self-assessed knowledge did not remain statistically significant after adjustment for multiple testing.

Despite these variations, attitudes toward AI were remarkably similar. Positive views were expressed by 67% of students and 67.6% of faculty members. Students demonstrated stronger enthusiasm, while faculty responses more frequently reflected qualified approval. The research therefore challenges interpretations that portray academic staff as broadly resistant to AI, revealing substantial acceptance alongside differences in practical application.

AI Is Expanding Academic Assistance While Raising Questions About Independent Learning

The study reveals how AI technologies have entered different stages of students' academic activities. Explaining unfamiliar terminology was the most frequently reported application, selected by 75.3% of respondents. Generating assignment ideas followed at 53.8%, while 46.5% used AI for translating foreign-language information and 44.8% for examination preparation.

Other activities demonstrate how AI assistance can extend into academic work traditionally requiring independent effort. Approximately 34.4% of students reported preparing presentations with AI, 29.2% selected finding answers to examination questions, and 28.5% reported using it for essays, reports, coursework or projects. These applications illustrate the difficulty of establishing consistent boundaries between legitimate learning support and the substitution of individual intellectual contributions.

Students nevertheless perceived considerable educational value. Overall, 85.4% believed AI supported their learning to some extent, including 32.3% who reported significant improvement. These responses capture perceived benefits rather than independently verified learning gains, an important distinction when considering whether greater technological assistance produces stronger educational outcomes.

Faculty applications reveal a different pattern. Translation of foreign-language information was reported by 66.2% for teaching activities, while 56.8% used AI for translating scientific papers. Literature reviews accounted for 52.7% of reported research applications, followed by data analysis and statistics at 39.2%. Developing examination questions and generating research ideas were also identified as relevant uses.

More consequential educational activities attracted comparatively limited reported use. Only 6.8% of faculty respondents selected assessment and grading of student assignments, while 5.4% reported AI applications in curriculum and syllabus development. These findings suggest that the surveyed faculty's reported applications are concentrated more heavily in information processing and academic preparation than in formal educational evaluation.

The popularity of specific platforms further illustrates the technology's presence. ChatGPT was selected by 90.6% of students and 78.4% of faculty members, although differences in questionnaire scope prevent these percentages from serving as directly equivalent measures of academic adoption. The research consequently emphasizes understanding the purposes and conditions of AI use rather than treating platform popularity as a sufficient indicator of educational transformation.

Universities Face a Growing Conflict Between AI's Benefits and Academic Integrity

Positive attitudes toward AI coexist with substantial concern about the quality and consequences of AI-generated information. Among students, 71.2% identified inaccurate or misleading information as a potential problem, while 63.2% expressed concern that excessive reliance could weaken independent thinking and human creativity. Academic integrity violations, including plagiarism and cheating, were highlighted by 39.9%.

Faculty respondents expressed even stronger concerns about these issues. Information reliability was identified by 82.4%, while 78.4% raised the possibility of declining critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Another 74.3% identified academic integrity, ethical conduct and plagiarism as significant challenges accompanying AI integration.

These findings reveal a central tension in AI-supported education. Technologies valued for accelerating information processing and simplifying academic tasks may also encourage dependence on generated answers unless students retain responsibility for verification, reasoning and original contributions. The study identifies these risks through respondent perceptions rather than demonstrating that AI has already weakened academic abilities.

Institutional weaknesses form another dimension of the challenge. Nearly half of faculty respondents, 48.6%, identified unclear institutional policies as a concern, while 43.2% reported insufficient professional training. Copyright issues, unequal technological access and data protection also featured among the challenges identified by academic staff.

The researchers consequently emphasize that AI literacy must extend beyond familiarity with applications or the ability to generate effective prompts. Responsible use requires evaluating information reliability, recognizing fabricated content, protecting confidential information and understanding when automated assistance may undermine the objectives of academic work.

Assessment practices also warrant reconsideration. The study's discussion supports educational approaches that place greater emphasis on practical problem-solving, transparent disclosure of AI assistance and the processes through which students develop their work. Such approaches seek to preserve independent judgment while recognizing that AI technologies are increasingly present in academic activities.

The Next Stage of AI Transformation Depends on Institutional Readiness, Not Adoption Alone

The research extends beyond individual learning and teaching practices to examine expectations about AI's wider institutional role. Students identified library services and resources as a leading area for improvement, at 66%, followed by scientific research at 64.2% and administrative processes at 60.1%. Personalized learning and student support also attracted substantial interest.

Expectations about AI's future remained predominantly positive. Approximately 65.2% of students and 59.4% of faculty members believed artificial intelligence would likely or certainly become a key technology in higher education. However, these expectations do not establish that institutions possess the infrastructure, governance arrangements or professional competencies required to achieve effective integration.

The authors argue that responsible implementation requires coordinated attention to technological access, faculty development, curriculum design, ethical standards and institutional accountability. Rather than treating AI as a collection of individual applications, universities need approaches that connect technological capabilities with educational objectives and the responsibilities of different academic stakeholders.

The study's institutional focus also creates important limitations. Conducted at a single Bulgarian university through voluntary participation, the survey cannot establish representative adoption patterns across higher education systems. First- and second-year students comprised approximately 80.6% of the student sample, while the research relied on self-reported practices rather than objective measurements of academic achievement or institutional performance.

Upcoming research needs broader institutional comparisons, consistent measures of AI use and assessments of how training programmes and governance policies influence educational outcomes. Longitudinal investigations could also clarify how academic practices evolve as students and faculty gain experience with increasingly capable technologies.