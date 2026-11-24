Global supply chains are increasingly shaped by the ability of businesses to anticipate disruptions, coordinate operations and respond to uncertainty. As geopolitical tensions, trade frictions and production shocks challenge established business networks, digital technologies are emerging as important instruments for strengthening operational stability. Yet the effectiveness of these technologies depends on something beyond investment: how successfully companies transform data into coordinated decisions.

A study titled "Harnessing Data-Driven Resources for Resilient and Sustainable Global Supply Chains: Evidence from Chinese Listed Multinational Enterprises," published in the journal Sustainability, examines this relationship. Authored by Huiying Yang, Qingfanghao Xu and Han Wang of Harbin University of Commerce, the research analyzes 24,345 firm-year observations covering 3,447 multinational enterprises across 72 industries between 2010 and 2025.

Using China as an empirical example, the researchers identify a significant positive relationship between data-driven capabilities and supply chain resilience. Their findings suggest that better resource allocation, greater information transparency, government support and technological capabilities collectively shape how effectively businesses manage increasingly complex international production networks.

Digital Capabilities Are Changing the Economics of Supply Chain Resilience

Traditional supply chains depend on coordinated relationships between suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and customers. When these connections span multiple countries, differences in regulations, business practices and information systems can create substantial operational difficulties. Delayed information, inaccurate demand forecasts and concentrated supplier relationships can amplify disruptions across entire production networks.

The research examines whether applying data-driven resources helps businesses overcome these constraints. Rather than measuring digital transformation solely through technology adoption, the researchers assess the intensity of companies' engagement with artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, big data and other digital applications, using information extracted from corporate annual reports.

The findings establish a statistically significant positive association between data-resource application and supply chain resilience. The baseline regression coefficient reaches 0.077, with significance at the 1% level. The relationship remains consistent after accounting for company characteristics and differences across firms and years, strengthening confidence in the observed pattern.

More detailed analysis reveals three operational advantages associated with stronger digital capabilities. Companies tend to maintain more stable relationships with major suppliers and customers, demonstrate better inventory turnover and exhibit lower concentration among trading partners. Together, these characteristics indicate greater capacity to maintain supply continuity without excessive dependence on limited commercial relationships.

Resilient supply chains require dependable partnerships, but excessive dependence on a small number of suppliers can increase exposure to disruptions. The results suggest that data-driven capabilities are associated with both more persistent commercial relationships and less concentrated trading networks.

Importantly, the positive association persists in the researchers' analysis of observations from 2019 to 2023, covering the pandemic disruption period. Although the results do not establish that digital technologies independently prevented supply chain failures, they indicate that the relationship between data capabilities and operational resilience remained evident during heightened uncertainty.

The Real Advantage Lies in Better Decisions and Greater Transparency

The study identifies two mechanisms through which data-driven resources may strengthen supply chain performance: improved resource allocation and greater information transparency. Both address weaknesses that become especially costly when business operations extend across countries, regulatory environments and geographically dispersed production facilities.

Resource allocation determines how efficiently companies distribute capital, production capacity and operational inputs. Multinational enterprises frequently encounter difficulties matching resources with changing market requirements. Limited visibility across subsidiaries and suppliers can contribute to investment inefficiencies, inventory imbalances and delayed adjustments when business conditions change.

The researchers find that greater data-resource application is associated with lower investment inefficiency. Their analysis also establishes that higher investment inefficiency corresponds with weaker supply chain performance. These relationships support the interpretation that better resource allocation represents an important pathway connecting digital capabilities with operational resilience.

Information transparency provides another explanation. When companies cannot reliably monitor production progress, inventory positions or changing customer requirements, coordination becomes difficult. Data-driven systems can improve the availability and consistency of operational information, potentially allowing businesses to adjust procurement, production and distribution decisions more effectively.

The empirical results associate stronger data-resource use with lower accounting information opacity, while greater opacity is linked with weaker supply chain performance. Although accounting transparency does not directly measure information exchange between every supply chain participant, the findings support the broader relationship between information quality and operational stability.

These mechanisms shift attention from acquiring sophisticated technologies toward embedding information into business processes. Artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and digital platforms may provide technical capabilities, but the operational benefits depend on whether organizations can use them to improve decisions, coordinate resources and reduce uncertainty across commercial relationships.

Government Support and Workforce Skills Determine Who Benefits Most

One of the key findings concerns the conditions under which digital resources produce stronger outcomes. The analysis indicates that government subsidies and firms' technological absorptive capacity positively influence the relationship between data-resource application and supply chain resilience, suggesting that technological investment operates within a wider institutional and organizational environment.

Government support can help businesses overcome financial constraints associated with digital transformation. Subsidies may encourage investment in data infrastructure, facilitate technological integration and support coordination among supply chain participants. The study finds that the positive association between data use and resilience becomes stronger at higher levels of government subsidies.

However, financial assistance alone does not explain successful digital transformation. The researchers also identify technological absorptive capacity, measured through patent counts, as an important moderating factor. Companies with stronger capabilities to understand, assimilate and apply technological knowledge demonstrate greater benefits associated with their use of data-driven resources.

Regional human capital produces another significant difference. The estimated coefficient linking data-resource application with supply chain performance reaches 0.085 in regions with higher human capital, compared with 0.072 in regions with lower human capital. The findings indicate that workforce capabilities influence how effectively organizations translate digital resources into operational improvements.

Other results challenge the assumption that technologically advanced firms necessarily experience the largest gains. The relationship is stronger among non-high-tech companies than high-tech enterprises, with estimated coefficients of 0.093 and 0.072, respectively. Researchers suggest that less technologically advanced businesses may have greater opportunities for incremental operational improvements.

Companies outside designated big-data pilot zones also demonstrate stronger estimated associations than those operating inside them. Meanwhile, firms with more overseas subsidiaries show somewhat stronger relationships, and positive coefficients appear across growth, maturity and decline stages, with the largest point estimate among growth-stage businesses.

For emerging economies, these differences reinforce the importance of differentiated digital policies. The study supports combining investment incentives with workforce development, interoperable data infrastructure and institutional arrangements suited to varying business capabilities. Replicating technological investments without strengthening the conditions necessary to use them effectively may limit their operational value.

Building Sustainable Supply Chains Requires More Than Digital Investment

The research contributes to development-policy discussions by examining multinational enterprises from an emerging economy rather than relying exclusively on evidence from advanced industrial markets. Its extensive dataset and multiple statistical checks provide a substantial empirical basis for understanding the relationship between digital capabilities and the economic resilience of international supply networks.

Its findings also carry relevance for global development objectives. Stronger supply chain coordination can support productive economic activity, industrial innovation and international partnerships, connecting the research with Sustainable Development Goals concerning decent work, infrastructure and cooperation. However, these connections concern potential development contributions rather than directly measured progress toward those goals.

Environmental sustainability presents a more complicated picture. The researchers suggest that improved forecasting, inventory coordination and operational visibility could reduce overproduction, unnecessary transportation and waste. More reliable operations might also reduce dependence on emergency logistics arrangements that can increase energy consumption and emissions.

Crucially, the study does not directly measure these environmental outcomes. Its resilience indicator concentrates on supplier and customer relationships, trading-partner concentration and inventory turnover. Consequently, improved economic performance should not automatically be interpreted as demonstrated reductions in emissions or broader improvements in social and environmental sustainability.

Several methodological constraints also require consideration. Digital capabilities are measured through keyword frequencies in annual reports, which may not fully capture actual technological implementation. The sample covers Chinese publicly listed multinationals, limiting direct generalization to smaller businesses, unlisted enterprises or companies operating under different institutional conditions.

Although robustness checks, matching procedures and instrumental-variable estimation strengthen the analysis, the findings remain subject to the limitations of observational evidence. Further research incorporating direct technology-use measures, detailed cross-border operations and environmental performance indicators could provide a fuller assessment of digitalization's contribution to sustainable global value chains.

For governments, international organizations and businesses, the central lesson concerns the relationship between technological capacity and institutional readiness. Digital investment can strengthen supply chain operations, but its effectiveness depends on complementary capabilities involving skilled workers, transparent information systems, efficient resource allocation and supportive policies.