A coastal community facing a marine heatwave or a harmful algal bloom needs to know what is changing in the water, where the effects might be felt and how much time it has to prepare. Representatives from 11 nations agreed in Hangzhou, China, to strengthen the regional cooperation that can help answer those questions, with plans spanning coastal hazards, marine habitat restoration and aquaculture. The decisions came at the Sixteenth Intergovernmental Session of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission's Sub-Commission for the Western Pacific, known as WESTPAC-XVI, held from 10 to 12 November 2026.

Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Viet Nam sent delegations, joined by representatives of international partners and foundations. China's Ministry of Natural Resources and its Second Institute of Oceanography hosted the session. The Western Pacific supports hundreds of millions of people and contributes to food security and economic prosperity beyond the region, giving the countries that depend on it a shared interest in how its waters are monitored and managed.

Ocean warming, marine heatwaves, coral bleaching and rising seas are putting pressure on marine life and the people who live along the coast, as degradation of mangroves and seagrass adds to the strain on coastal ecosystems. At the opening ceremony, ocean circulation researcher Prof. Jilan Su, a former chair of both the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) and WESTPAC, said ocean science gives countries the evidence they need to make decisions and anticipate change. Wenxi Zhu, who heads WESTPAC and the regional UN Ocean Decade Coordination Office, said the ocean's scale and interconnectedness make it impossible for any one country to study, monitor or manage it alone.

Using ocean science to protect habitats and plan coastal waters

Countries have advanced work on marine conservation, coastal resilience and scientific training since the previous WESTPAC session in Tokyo in March 2025. In Hangzhou, delegates focused on putting the Regional Action Framework for Marine Spatial Planning (2025–2030) into practice. Marine spatial planning gives countries a way to consider how different activities use the same waters and where decisions about those uses need to account for the condition of marine habitats.

Regional biodiversity work includes research and science-based restoration of mangrove and seagrass ecosystems, as well as a new initiative to expand the use of environmental DNA, known as eDNA. This approach looks for traces of genetic material organisms leave in their surroundings, giving researchers another way to learn what species may be present. Monitoring and restoration address related questions about what lives in an area, how its condition is changing and where recovery efforts might help.

Cooperation also extends to the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), which concerns the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. WESTPAC is working with member states to identify what support they need, build scientific and technical expertise and make it easier for specialists to share what they know across borders. The Regional Network of Training and Research Centres on Marine Science is one of the established ways countries can organise that training and exchange.

Earlier warnings and support for coastal livelihoods

Delegates called for stronger regional efforts to prevent and reduce marine and coastal disaster risks, with scientific cooperation helping countries develop practical ways to prepare. Ongoing initiatives are improving countries' ability to observe coastal hazards, forecast how they might develop and assess the risks they pose. Giving coastal communities access to scientific information and practical tools is part of that work, since a forecast becomes more useful when people can connect it to the decisions they face.

One of the new commitments is to set up a task force to develop regional technical guidelines for early warning and mitigation of harmful algal blooms. These events threaten marine ecosystems, fisheries, aquaculture and the livelihoods that depend on them, so the guidelines are intended to strengthen how countries monitor blooms, anticipate their development and respond. For coastal communities, the purpose of the work is to make the information available early enough to help them prepare for disruptions.

Delegates endorsed a Regional Training and Research Centre on Regenerative Aquaculture for Community and Ecosystems, to be hosted by the Centre for Marine and Coastal Studies at Universiti Sains Malaysia. The centre will promote accessible aquaculture practices grounded in science, with the needs of coastal communities and ecosystems considered together. Its establishment gives the region a place to develop and share approaches that people involved in aquaculture can put into practice.

From the Hangzhou agreements to the next meeting in Manila

Delegates agreed to develop a practical workplan for 2028–2029 and contribute to the IOC Medium-Term Strategy for 2030–2037. They will also help shape a WESTPAC Regional Blueprint that reflects priorities identified by the region. Those plans give member states a way to decide which activities they can carry out together and where science, training and shared technical guidance are needed.

The Government of the Philippines will host the 12th WESTPAC International Marine Science Conference and the 3rd UN Ocean Decade Regional Conference in Manila from 20 to 23 April 2027. The conferences will provide the next opportunity to carry the regional work forward, with the Hangzhou session having set out commitments on hazards, biodiversity and training. The practical measure of that cooperation will be whether countries can use what they learn together to improve warnings, guide restoration and support the people who depend on healthy coastal waters.

Tags

Four alternative headlines

Eleven nations agree to strengthen coastal hazard warnings in the Western Pacific How the Western Pacific plans to protect mangroves, seagrass and coastal livelihoods Western Pacific nations plan earlier warnings as harmful algal blooms threaten fisheries Malaysia to host a regional aquaculture centre backed by Western Pacific nations

WESTPAC-XVI session · Regional Action Framework for Marine Spatial Planning · Manila 2027 conferences