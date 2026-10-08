Namo Book Fest in Varanasi marks PM Modi’s 25 years in service, showcases journey from CM to PM

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday visited the Namo Book Festival Kashi Edition at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi, where more than 500 books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies and public life are being showcased. The two-day Namo Book Festival, being held on October 7 and 8, marks 25 years of PM Modi as the head of a government without a break.

Speaking to ANI, Jitendra Singh said that PM Modi completed 25 years as head of government on October 7, first serving as Gujarat Chief Minister for over 12 years and subsequently as Prime Minister. "As we all know, the respected Shri Narendra Modi ji completed 25 years as head of government on October 7. First, continuously for 12-and-a-half years as Chief Minister and then for almost the same period as Prime Minister," Singh said.

He also highlighted that such a long uninterrupted tenure as head of government was a rare achievement in a democratic system. "I don't think there is any other example in the world where any person has remained the head of a government continuously, without a break, for such a long period. This is a record in itself, an achievement in itself, especially in a democratic system," he said.

Singh said the festival was organised in Varanasi, which is also PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, to showcase the wide range of books written on different aspects of his life and work. "There has been interest across the world, particularly over the last 12-13 years, in the multifaceted personality of Modi ji. Different authors have written books on different aspects," he said.

He said the books cover various facets of PM Modi's life, including his political journey, tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, governance reforms, concerns related to children and students, foreign policy and India's approach to tackling terrorism and defence. Singh said, “This two-day Namo Book Festival is about the hundreds and thousands of books that have been written on Modi ji and different aspects of his life — from his life in the Sangh to his political life, his tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, the reforms brought in governance, his concern for children and students, how a new dimension or paradigm shift took place in foreign policy, and how a new paradigm shift was brought into our approach to dealing with terrorism and in our defence approach."

Singh also referred to the government's decisions and the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 as among the subjects covered by books displayed at the festival. He stated that the event was a tribute to PM Modi on completing 25 years as head of government. "Modi ji completed 25 years because of his hard work, dedication and commitment. We may not have a role in that, but we are fortunate to be witnesses to the moment when such a great personality, as the head of the country and calling himself the 'Pradhan Sevak', completed 25 years," Singh said.

He added that the two-day festival was a small offering from the organisers to mark the occasion. On the role of youth, Singh said India's young population was talented and ambitious and that Prime Minister Modi's tenure had contributed to aspirations for future opportunities.

"I think India's youth is very talented and very aspirational. After Modi ji's arrival, we are seeing a new expression of aspirations, a new inspiration, because there is a feeling that opportunities for the future can be available during Modi ji's governance," he said. (ANI)