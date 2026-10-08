"Manufacture here": Bihar CM urges entrepreneurs to boost local production

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said the state government has introduced the Bihar Purchase Preference Policy to promote manufacturing in the state and encourage entrepreneurs to produce goods locally. Choudhary was speaking at an orientation programme on the 'Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana' organised by the Industries Department at Bapu Sabhaghar in Patna. On the occasion, the instalment amount was transferred to the accounts of more than 7,000 beneficiaries, and the Bihar MSME Policy-2026 was launched.

Explaining the government's approach under the Purchase Preference Policy, Choudhary said a system has been put in place through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal and that a system for auctions has also been introduced. The CM said, “We introduced Bihar Purchase Preference Policy. A system has been put in place through GeM (Government e Marketplace) portal. Upload your product there. We now have a system for auctions too. But under the Bihar Purchase Preference Policy, be it purchasing steel or garments or any raw material, the Govt has decided to purchase only those products whose 25%-40% of the manufacturing has been done in Bihar. So, manufacture here.”

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary inspected the Ankur Biochem Private Limited ethanol plant, currently under construction in the Chakai block of Jamui district. During the inspection, officials briefed the Chief Minister about the plant's construction work and the project's progress. Officials stated that production at the plant would commence by March 2027. Following the inspection, a review meeting was held at the ethanol plant premises, chaired by the Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary.

According to a press release, during the meeting, Jamui District Magistrate Naveen gave a presentation providing detailed information about the Ankur Biochem Private Limited ethanol plant, noting that this project is one of Asia's largest grain-based ethanol plants. It is being developed on a 105-acre site. (ANI)