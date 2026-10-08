Lufthansa, Air India suspend flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks

Lufthansa ​Group airlines and Air India will suspend flights to ‌Riyadh, they said on Thursday, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis renewed threats against airlines after claiming an ‌attack on the Saudi capital's airport.

A ‌Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters the German group's airlines would suspend flights to Riyadh through October 16 due to "current ⁠developments ​in ⁠the Middle East". Air India said it had cancelled ⁠all flights to the Saudi capital until ​October 10. Smoke was seen rising from a ⁠stationary aircraft at Riyadh airport earlier on Thursday, according ⁠to ​a witness and three people briefed on the matter.

The Houthis said they ⁠had struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with ⁠a ⁠ballistic missile.