Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF officers injured in IED blast while defusing residual explosives in Sukma 

Four CRPF officers were injured in an IED blast while defusing residual explosives at Alarmedgu camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday. The officers belonged to the Ammunition Technician Team (ATT) of the 50th Battalion CRPF. Their mission was to inspect various CRPF camps within the Konta Range, including Pidmel, Dabbakonta, Kolaiguda and Alarmedgu, and safely dispose of unserviceable or residual explosives stored in the area.

The team was carrying out the explosive disposal process when a fragment of an explosive or a bomb accidentally detonated in the area, resulting in injuries to the CRPF officers. The following officers sustained injuries in the unforeseen accident: ASI MK Tiwari, ASI Anish Khan, Inspector Amarnath Mishra and Head Constable Kuldeep Raj.

Following the incident, all four injured personnel were administered first aid and swiftly transported to the Government Hospital in Konta, where they are receiving appropriate medical care. Preparations are underway to refer the seriously injured personnel to a higher medical facility, in case of emergency. The situation is currently under control.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed and one seriously injured in an accidental Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during a de-mining operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on May 2, said officials.

According to officials, the incident occurred near the Kanker-Narayanpur boundary, where a team was dispatched from Chhotebethiya Police Station for de-mining, area domination, and search operations. During the operation, an IED, believed to have been planted earlier by Maoist insurgents, accidentally detonated while being neutralised. The powerful explosion left four DRG personnel injured.

Three of the injured, identified as Inspector Sukhram Vatti, Constable Krishna Komra, and Constable Sanjay Gadhpale, succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Another constable, Parmanand Komra, sustained serious injuries in the area. (ANI)