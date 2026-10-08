Nana Patekar’s demise "unexpected and painful": Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, describing his death as “unexpected and painful”.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 22:31 IST
Nana Patekar’s demise "unexpected and painful": Uddhav Thackeray
Nana Patekar (Photo: X@Mohanlal). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, describing his death as “unexpected and painful”. Speaking about Patekar’s demise, Thackeray recalled the actor’s affectionate nature and said that he used to meet everyone with warmth. He also remembered Patekar’s interactions with his father and himself.

He said, “This is so unexpected and painful. We need not elaborate on what Nana Patekar was. He used to meet everyone with great affinity. That was his real identity. He used to meet my father and me in a similar manner. He had affinity for everyone. I am shocked by the news.” Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am. Nana Patekar was a celebrated actor who made a significant mark in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He began his acting career with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies such as 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'.

Even in recent years, Patekar remained active in films. The 75-year-old actor featured in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Patekar further made a cameo appearance in Subedar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

The 75-year-old actor featured in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. (ANI)

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