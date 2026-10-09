Prashant Kishor says concerns over EC go beyond SIR, seeks Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

He alleged that several aspects of the electoral process create an impression that the poll body is helping the ruling party.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 09:34 IST
Prashant Kishor says concerns over EC go beyond SIR, seeks Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said the concerns over the Election Commission go beyond the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. He alleged that several aspects of the electoral process create an impression that the poll body is helping the ruling party.

Speaking to the reporters in Samastipur on Thursday, Kishor said, "... The issue is not limited to just SIR and Gyanesh Kumar. Over the past 8–10 years, a large section of society has been questioning the entire electoral process and the Election Commission's modus operandi. This is because aspects such as the voter list preparation, the scheduling of election dates, the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the deployment of observers, and irregularities during vote counting create a clear impression that the Election Commission is, in some way, aiding the ruling party.” “Gyanesh Kumar ought to step down, but so should Rajiv Kumar—the former Chief Election Commissioner—because, immediately upon retiring, Rajiv Kumar was appointed Chairman of HDFC,” he further said.

A day earlier, marking the third straight day of demonstrations in the national capital, INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Raj Ghat for a peaceful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the spirit of 'satyagraha', vowing to press ahead with their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over electoral roll revisions. Prominent leaders present at the Raj Ghat memorial included Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, the BJP rejected the opposition's allegations, with the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, saying Rahul Gandhi should resign "if he had the courage" and accusing the Congress leader of having an "anarchic mindset." The INDIA bloc has not yet announced its next move, with leadership expected to brief on its next move today, even as Delhi braces for the Cockroach Janta Party's protest on October 10. (ANI)

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