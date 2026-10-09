India’s electoral system major administrative achievement: Gulf Today report

India’s electoral system is one of the modern world’s significant administrative achievements, with the country conducting regular and competitive elections despite its vast population and linguistic, geographical, cultural, and economic diversity, an opinion piece on Gulf Today said. The article argued that India’s experience offers valuable lessons to other democracies seeking to strengthen voter participation, electoral administration and public confidence. The country has developed an extensive electoral infrastructure that reaches communities from remote Himalayan villages and islands to deserts and densely populated cities.

However, this achievement is sometimes overshadowed by controversies surrounding electoral procedures, including claims that approximately 130 million Indians have been removed from voter lists through the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The article further says, the distinction between identifying outdated electoral entries and permanently denying eligible citizens their voting rights is crucial. Maintaining accurate electoral rolls is essential for any credible electoral system, as voter records can become outdated when people die, relocate, change addresses, or appear more than once in databases.

India faces a considerable administrative challenge because of its large electorate, extensive internal migration, and the number of constituencies across the country. For instance, a person moving from Bihar to Delhi may need to be removed from the electoral roll in the previous constituency and registered at the new address. Such changes do not constitute disenfranchisement, provided eligible citizens have a fair opportunity to register and vote, the article argues. Article 324 of the Constitution provides the framework for electoral supervision, while the Representation of the People Act, 1950, provides the statutory basis for preparing and revising electoral rolls. The article argues that SIR is not inherently unconstitutional, with its legitimacy depending on lawful implementation, procedural fairness and effective safeguards.

Claims about 130 million people losing their voting rights require careful examination. Electoral revision exercises may identify deceased voters, people who have moved, duplicate registrations, and individuals who cannot be located during verification. Such entries cannot automatically be treated as eligible citizens permanently deprived of their voting rights. The preliminary identification of potentially invalid entries also differs from the final electoral roll published after verification, objections and appeals, the article says. Demographic estimates alone cannot establish the number of invalid entries, voters who have correctly transferred their registration or eligible citizens who may have been mistakenly excluded. Transparent, disaggregated data and accessible correction mechanisms are therefore necessary. Electoral institutions must be assessed both on their ability to remove outdated entries and on their effectiveness in protecting every eligible citizen’s right to vote.

India has also contributed to international electoral administration through the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, established in 2011. Citing figures published by the Election Commission, Gulf Today reported that the institute has trained nearly 3,000 election officials from 141 countries. Its programmes cover electoral planning, voter education, institutional capacity building and election administration. The article said that India has cooperation agreements with electoral bodies in 28 countries and three international organisations. Electoral institutions from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Pacific have participated in these initiatives.

India has also provided customised electronic voting machines to countries including Bhutan, Nepal and Namibia, along with indelible ink supplies to several nations. During the 2024 general election, India welcomed international electoral representatives to observe its procedures. The 2026 Delhi Declaration on democracy and election management further highlighted the importance of international cooperation in developing transparent, inclusive and technologically capable electoral systems.

Opposition parties and civil society organisations have raised concerns over wrongful exclusions, documentation requirements and electoral independence in connection with SIR. The Election Commission has defended the process, while courts have examined specific procedural issues. These concerns warrant scrutiny, while allegations of deliberate nationwide disenfranchisement should not be treated as established facts without sufficient evidence. Accessible evidence, transparent procedures, judicial oversight and timely correction of genuine errors are essential to strengthening public confidence in the electoral system, Gulf Today wrote.

India’s democratic achievement lies not only in conducting elections on an extraordinary scale but also in maintaining the infrastructure, training personnel, deploying technology and adapting to demographic changes required to sustain them. The challenge ahead is to ensure that electoral accuracy, accountability and inclusion advance together, with the protection of every eligible citizen’s opportunity to vote serving as the ultimate measure of electoral excellence. (ANI)