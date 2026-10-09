Odisha SI Paper Leak Case 2024: ED raids 10 premises in state, West Bengal

Silicon Techlab Pvt Ltd and Panchsoft Technology Pvt Ltd and their directors, along with other persons, are being searched, said the officials, privy to the operation being carried out by the federal agency.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 14:12 IST
Odisha SI Paper Leak Case 2024: ED raids 10 premises in state, West Bengal
The Directorate of Enforcement (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out a search operation at 10 premises located in Odisha and West Bengal in connection with the alleged leakage of the question paper of the SI recruitment Exam-2024 in Odisha, officials said. During the search, they said, the role of agencies and associated persons is being examined.

Silicon Techlab Pvt Ltd and Panchsoft Technology Pvt Ltd and their directors, along with other persons, are being searched, said the officials, privy to the operation being carried out by the federal agency. ED's Bhubaneswar zone has been conducting the search operation since early morning in close coordination with state police and other security forces, based on certain inputs against some suspects linked to the case, which emanates from a First Information Report filed by Odisha Police in October 2025.

Odisha Police registered the case after it intercepted three buses on September 30, 2025, carrying 114 candidates near the border area of Ichhapuram (Border town of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha) for leaking the question paper of the SI recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted on October 5, 2025 and October 6, 2025, in lieu of cash ranging between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per candidate. The case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Officials said the question paper was allegedly leaked by the persons associated with the entities to whom the work of conducting the exam was assigned.

"Candidates were approached by the associates, and they were lured into providing the question paper in lieu of money, and their original certificates were taken as a guarantee," said the officials. (ANI)

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