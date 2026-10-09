18 mementos from Andhra Pradesh, featuring Kondapalli Woodcraft, Kalamkari art, commemorative gifts, part of PM mementos e-auction

The 18 mementoes from Andhra Pradesh featured in the PM Mementoes collection showcase the state's cultural heritage, traditional crafts and public achievements. According to a press release, these gifts, originally presented to the Prime Minister, are now part of a public auction initiative that supports a larger national cause.

The collection includes a Kondapalli wooden bullock cart representing rural life and traditional craftsmanship, a Kalamkari textile featuring a photoprint of the Prime Minister, and a commemorative memento from Sree Shivaji Sphoorti Kendram, Srisailam. Together, these items represent the state's folk art, textile traditions and cultural history. As per the release, alongside traditional art and religious craftsmanship, the collection includes mementoes that reflect contemporary priorities and public aspirations. The Stree Shakti Pratibha Award-2025 Commemorative Memento recognises women's achievements, while the Good Governance of India acrylic painting depicts themes such as welfare schemes, agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Together, these mementoes reflect how gifts from Andhra Pradesh represent not only its cultural identity but also its aspirations for social progress and development, said the release. The PM Mementoes initiative gives these gifts a purpose beyond their original presentation. The mementoes are made available through public auction, and the proceeds are directed towards the Namami Gange programme.

Through this initiative, objects that represent Andhra Pradesh's heritage also contribute to a national effort to conserve and rejuvenate the River Ganga, while the cultural significance of the mementoes is preserved. As per the release, the PM Mementoes e-Auction is currently live and has been extended until October 31, 2026. Interested bidders can explore the collection of 18 mementoes from Andhra Pradesh and place their bids on the official PM Mementoes website: https://pmmementos.gov.in. (ANI)