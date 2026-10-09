Bihar CM directs departments to expedite ‘Seva Sankalp, Kayakalp’ campaign

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday directed officials of various departments to expedite the implementation of the ‘Seva Sankalp and Kayakalp Abhiyan’ and ensure that the works are completed in a time-bound manner without compromising on quality. Chairing a review meeting with officials of the concerned departments at the ‘Sankalp’ auditorium at Lok Sevak Awas in Patna, the Chief Minister stressed inter-departmental coordination to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign.

During the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the action plan under the campaign through presentations. They also informed him about the construction of new health sub-centre buildings, the arrangement of waiting areas and seating facilities for patients and their attendants, and the establishment of help desks to assist visitors. Choudhary said providing better basic facilities to the public was a priority for the government and directed all departments to work with full commitment, paying particular attention to the quality and timely completion of projects.

Reviewing facilities in schools, the Chief Minister directed officials to prioritise painting, construction of boundary walls and repair work. He also stressed ensuring the availability of proper toilets, clean drinking water, electricity and other essential facilities in schools. He instructed officials to construct additional classrooms wherever required and ensure that buildings are constructed for schools that do not have their own buildings, so that students can study in a better environment. He also directed them to expedite the construction of Anganwadi centres.

On healthcare infrastructure, Choudhary called for improved facilities at primary health centres, sub-divisional health centres and district health centres to ensure that patients receive the necessary services without inconvenience. He emphasised cleanliness, the availability of essential facilities and the convenience of patients visiting these centres. The Chief Minister also directed officials to focus on the cleanliness and beautification of bus stands, along with ensuring the safety of passengers and the availability of necessary facilities, noting that a large number of people use these facilities for travel.

He further instructed officials to promptly restore non-functional streetlights in urban and rural areas and install new lights wherever necessary. He also called for proper maintenance and repair of public tubewells to ensure that they remain fully operational and accessible to the public. The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Rural Development Department H.R. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary of the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department K. Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing-cum-Finance Department Vinay Kumar, and other senior officials.

Chief Minister's Secretaries Lokesh Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar Singh, Rural Works Department Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, Health Department Secretary Kumar Ravi, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department Secretary Sandeep Kumar R. Pudakalkatti, Panchayati Raj Department Secretary Manoj Kumar, Public Health Engineering Department Secretary B. Karthikey Dhanji and Education Department Secretary Rajiv Roshan were also present. (ANI)