Delhi: Police make special arrangements for October 10 CJP protest, deploy 334 GRP personnel

Amid the ongoing opposition protests over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, Police have made special deployment arrangements to maintain law and order in Delhi. The police deployed 334 GRP personnel, including120 female officers, said DCP Railway B.Bharat Reddy on Friday.

"We have made special deployment arrangements to maintain law and order regarding the protest called by the CJP in Delhi on October 10. There are seven major railway stations in Delhi, and we have ensured round-the-clock deployment at all of them. In total, we have deployed 334 GRP personnel, including approximately 120 female officers. Additionally, we have requested CAPF support; we will deploy 14 CAPF companies around the clock. We are also placing special emphasis on locations in close proximity to New Delhi, where we have increased deployment," he told ANI. Reddy further said, "We are utilizing assistance from social media and RPF units. Their intelligence wing is providing us with inputs, and we are monitoring social media posts. Furthermore, if we receive information from any source about movement on a particular train, we keep a close watch on it. If they reach Delhi and intend to participate in the protest, we will take legal action against them. Every railway station already has an existing CCTV control room. Personnel from both the RPF and GRP are stationed there to monitor the situation; if there is any sudden movement of crowds, they inform us."

He said there are no restrictions for passengers travelling by train and legal action will be taken against those who violate law and order. "If rail routes or trains are diverted or halted, we will adjust our deployment accordingly. For passengers traveling on trains that are running normally—where there are no restrictions—there are no curbs on travel. They can come without hesitation, proceed with their travel plans, and depart; there are no restrictions for them. Legal action will be taken only against those who violate law and order," DCP Reddy said.

However, Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance with directions and concerns related to public safety, law and order and traffic regulation. Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Nupur Prasad said an application was received in the New Delhi district on October 7 from Saurabh Das, co-convener of CJP, informing the police about the proposed protest.

"We have received an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. The protest was regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days prior to the protest that is planned. Further, it is also important to mention that on an earlier occasion, when the Cockroach Janta Party was given permission to hold a protest there, they did not follow the lawful directions and did not follow their own undertakings given at that point in time. Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved," Prasad said. Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of proposed protests scheduled for Saturday (October 10), according to an official communication. (ANI)