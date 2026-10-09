Germany to release up to 15 million barrels of oil, petroleum products
Germany will release up to 15 million barrels of oil and petroleum products, the economy ministry said on Friday, after the Group of Seven countries agreed to release a total of 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from emergency reserves. "Diesel and heating oil will be the first, with crude oil to follow," Economy Minister Katherina Reiche told Reuters, adding that Germany will fully implement the G7 agreement.
"We must always have the entire supply chain in mind. Available crude oil alone is not enough," she said. The US had led a pressure campaign on the European Union to draw down emergency diesel inventories, with the Trump administration warning that failure to act could lead to an American ban on diesel exports.