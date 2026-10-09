“They are afraid”: Kharge slams Centre on Delhi security curbs ahead of Oct 10 protest

Ahead of the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting with President Droupadi Murmu over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the government of acting out of fear while referring to the closure of metro stations and cancellation of train services. Speaking to the reporters, he said that "They are afraid. A person who is afraid will die tomorrow, if not today."

Kharge said opposition leaders would apprise the President of their concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and the conduct of the Election Commission. “The mistakes committed by Gyanesh Kumar have created a situation of fear in the country and put democracy in danger. That is why we are going to meet the President and apprise her of the things he has done,” Kharge said.

He claimed that other Election Commissioners had also flagged the alleged mistakes and written letters 10-15 times, but no corrective action had been taken. “Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over ‘vote chori’ and irregularities in EVMs. We have been raising these issues for a long time, not just today. We are doing this for the betterment of the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs gathered at the Central Hall of Parliament ahead of their meeting with the President at 8 PM. Congress MP KC Venugopal said the opposition would announce its future course of action after discussions, adding that the agitation would continue.

“Whatever course of action we decide on, we will let you know. As we said yesterday, we will continue the agitation. We will continue with our decision until the day after tomorrow,” Venugopal said. He alleged that an “undeclared emergency” was in force in Delhi, claiming that train services had been cancelled and metro stations shut.

“In a democratic country, there will be agitations and processions. The government has to deal with agitations and processions accordingly. However, this government is acting in a completely dictatorial manner,” he said. The Supreme Court on Friday objected to restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of the October 10 protests that could disrupt the normal lives of citizens, particularly those who have no intention of joining the ongoing demonstrations.

The Court said Metro and train services cannot be completely stopped and asked authorities to reconsider such restrictions in a proportionate manner. The bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also clarified that the present proceedings primarily concern restrictions affecting the movement of ordinary citizens and public transport and not the broader right to protest. (ANI)