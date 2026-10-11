CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released by Executive Magistrate court

An Executive Magistrate court has released CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, according to Ratna Singh, CJP's legal affairs head. The three were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station following their preventive arrest. "Executive Magistrate court releases Abhijeet, Saurav and Ashutosh," Ratna Singh said on X.

Advocate Soutik Banerjee also confirmed their release. Banerjee said, "All three (Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das) have been released. They can go from here."

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram yesterday claiming that police detained him and his associates as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport. In the Video, Dipke is heard alleging, "So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane. This is the fear of Narendra Modi...Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals."

"You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. We are not afraid of you," Dipke is heard saying. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that it has registered more than 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to forcibly stage a protest on October 10, citing charges related to disturbing law and order, obstructing government work, and assaulting police personnel. Police said four people have been detained in the matter. The video, which went viral on social media, is from October 10 and shows four people allegedly assaulting some protesters near the Civic Centre.

Earlier on Saturday, a Delhi court dismissed an application moved on behalf of Singh seeking the registration of an FIR or a non-cognisable report (NCR) against police personnel. The court held that the application was not maintainable as it was not supported by an appropriate affidavit and did not name a specific public servant against whom the allegations had been made.

An application was moved alleging that Ratna Singh was wrongfully confined and prevented from attending a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 10. She had also sought a direction to call for a status report. Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political confrontation throughout the day on Saturday as the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment.

Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)