Indian Railways announces 3,548 graduate-level NTPC vacancies, opening new career opportunities for aspiring youth

Indian Railways has announced 3,548 graduate-level vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC–Graduate) recruitment through Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 06/2026 issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The recruitment provides eligible graduates with an opportunity to pursue a career in Indian Railways and contribute to the functioning of one of the country's largest public service organisations. According to a statement, the recruitment covers four categories of posts, including Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and Senior Clerk Cum Typist. These positions offer career opportunities across commercial services, train operations, accounts and administration, supporting the efficient functioning of railway services across the country.

Of the total 3,548 vacancies, 2,750 are for Goods Train Manager, followed by 371 for Senior Clerk Cum Typist, 300 for Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and 127 for Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor. The vacancies provide opportunities for graduates to work across different functional areas of railway operations and administration. The posts offer initial basic pay under the Seventh Central Pay Commission. Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor carries an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month at Pay Level 6, while the other three categories carry an initial basic pay of Rs 29,200 per month at Pay Level 5. Applicable allowances and service conditions will be governed by the relevant rules.

The online application process commenced on October 8, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until 6 November 2026, 11:59 PM. The last date for payment of the examination fee is November 8, while the application modification window is scheduled from November 9 to 18. Candidates must possess a degree from a recognised university or its equivalent and fulfil the prescribed post-specific eligibility conditions. The notified age limit is 18-33 years as on January 1, 2027, with applicable age relaxations for eligible categories under the prescribed rules.

Eligible graduates are encouraged to review the detailed notification, verify the requirements for their preferred posts and complete the application process within the prescribed timeline. The selection process comprises a first-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), a second-stage CBT, followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination, as applicable. Selection will be based on merit and fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility conditions. The recruitment framework also provides applicable reservation and age-relaxation benefits, along with scribe assistance and compensatory time for eligible candidates with disabilities, in accordance with the prescribed provisions.

Another provision under CEN No. 06/2026 is the dispensation of the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and Senior Clerk Cum Typist. Candidates are nevertheless expected to possess basic computer and typing proficiency, which will be assessed after joining, as specified in the notification. Candidates can access the detailed notification, vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria and recruitment updates through the official Railway Recruitment Boards website. (ANI)