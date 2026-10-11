Scuffle breaks out among Congress workers at Ajay Rai's office in Lucknow

A scuffle broke out between Congress workers at the office of former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai in Lucknow on Sunday, ahead of Aradhana Misra-Mona's charge-taking ceremony as the new state Congress president. The incident comes as the Congress prepares to strengthen its organisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with Mona expressing confidence in the party's ability to take on the political challenges in the state.

Rai alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had resulted in the removal of names of vulnerable people living in slum settlements, thereby depriving them of their right to vote. He also alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner was working under government pressure. "From the information provided to me, our first-year student, Aditya Kumar from Bhagalpur, had taken admission in August and his mid-Semester exams were underway," Rai said.

Rai further urged those supporting the revision exercise to visit slum settlements to understand the situation on the ground, claiming that ordinary citizens and economically weaker sections were distressed over the process.The Congress appointed Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, a three-time MLA from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh and former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on October 2, 2026, replacing Ajay Rai. The organisational reshuffle comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, as the party seeks to strengthen its state unit and expand its political outreach. The Congress also appointed Saharanpur MP Imran Masood as the working president, while Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad were named senior vice presidents. Mishra has emphasised strengthening the party at the grassroots level, taking all leaders and workers along, and working with INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. Meanwhile, Aradhana Misra-Mona said that her priority as the new state Congress president would be to uphold the trust placed in her by party workers and the leadership, while working towards forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

"My primary duty is to live up to the trust placed in me by party workers and the leadership; our goal is to form the government in 2027 and steer Uttar Pradesh in a new direction," she said. Mona also stressed the importance of strengthening the INDIA alliance and said Congress workers were committed to the efforts led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to safeguard the country's democracy and Constitution.

"There are major responsibilities and challenges, but each and every worker of the party, along with the senior leaders, will complete Mission 2027," she added. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed confidence in Mona's leadership, highlighting her long association with the party and her political journey from a Panchayat member to a prominent MLA and now the state Congress president.

"Mona has dedicated her life to Congress; she is from the fourth generation. From being a Panchayat member to a prominent MLA, and today holding the highest position in Uttar Pradesh. Under her leadership, she will bring Congress back to power," Tiwari said. (ANI)