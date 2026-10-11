“BJP is scared of Indian citizens”: Aaditya Thackeray, Amit Thackeray protest against detention of protesters in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray on Sunday staged a protest outside Shivaji Park Police Station against the detention of protesters in Mumbai during a demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Both leaders are demanding the release of the detained protesters. The protesters were demonstrating over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and demanding Kumar's resignation.

Speaking on the detention, Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP of being afraid of citizens who were taking to the streets to protest. “The BJP government is scared of Indian people, Indian citizens. And that's why you see they've been arresting every Indian who's a patriot coming out on the streets. BJP is scared. Those who ran away from us and joined the BJP, all those traitors, what are they saying now? Where is Eknath Shinde hiding? Where are the six MPs who went with him hiding? Where are all their allies?” he said.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the organisers of the joint morcha led by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on October 4. The case was filed at Azad Maidan Police Station after the protest march was held without mandatory police clearance and allegedly in violation of prohibitory orders in force in South Mumbai.

The protesters marched toward the BMC headquarters against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On the other hand, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest, Delhi Police sources said on Saturday. (ANI)