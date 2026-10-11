Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at bank branch in Noida

Prompt action by local police and fire services brought the blaze under control with no injuries reported. While three to four AC units were damaged in the incident, the rest of the bank's interior and property remained safe and intact.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 22:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at bank branch in Noida
Fire breaks out at bank branch in Bhangel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in an air conditioner at a bank branch in Bhangel, under the Phase-2 police station limits, on Sunday, officials said. Prompt action by local police and fire services brought the blaze under control with no injuries reported. While three to four AC units were damaged in the incident, the rest of the bank's interior and property remained safe and intact.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar, emergency services received information about the fire at around 3:20 PM near the Bhangel police outpost. "We received information at 3:20 PM that a fire had broken out at a bank branch located behind the Bhangel police outpost. Acting promptly, local police and fire service units arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, we found that the ATM—which is connected to the bank's interior—was on fire. Bank officials, including the branch manager, had also arrived by then," Kumar said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said the fire was completely extinguished after the teams gained entry into the branch. "In their presence, one lock was broken, and another was opened; since one lock could not be opened, we broke it to gain entry. We entered and completely extinguished the fire. There were no injuries, and all bank property was saved. The fire originated from an air conditioner; while three or four AC units were destroyed, everything else was preserved," he added.

Futher details awaited. (ANI)

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